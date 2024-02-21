The founder of Scottish construction consultancy Riddell PM is retiring after 35 years and handing over the business reins to his sons.
Dave Riddell and his wife Doreen are stepping down from their active roles, with their sons Gavin and Michael taking over. To assist with a smooth transition, the senior Mr Riddell will for a short period take on the role of chairman.
After graduating in 1972 with a degree in civil engineering from Heriot-Watt University, Dave Riddell embarked on a varied career in construction, rising to board level during an 11-year period with Morrison Construction.
He set up Riddell PM in Dunfermline in 1989 and has since led the company to completion on more than 5,000 projects, encompassing services such as project management and construction management principal designer, as well as producing building manuals covering operations and maintenance, fire safety, and the company's electronic Pyramid Digital manuals.
READ MORE: All jobs lost as JS Crawford goes into liquidation
“I would like to thank all of our management and staff, both past and present for the remarkable contribution they have made to the successful development and growth of the business over all of these many years," Mr Riddell said. "I could not have done it without you.”
His sons Gavin and Michael will join existing director Mark Grant on the company's board of directors to steer the business, which employs 18 people, through the next phase of growth. The consultancy currently focuses on project management across several industry sectors including building construction, water supply and treatment, manufacturing, airport and railway infrastructure, renewable energy, finance and banking, healthcare, sport and leisure, and education.
The company added that while Dave Riddell's retirement marks the end of an era, it also signals the beginning of an "exciting new chapter" for Riddell PM.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here