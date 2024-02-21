Belstaff's TRIALMASTER JACKET made from waxed cotton is £495.00

Belstaff's spring collection effortlessly blends style and functionality, with their their range of outerwear and accessories designed to withstand the elements while exuding understated elegance.

For those crisp mornings and brisk evenings, the classic Belstaff waxed cotton jackets are a wardrobe essential.

Crafted with the brand's signature weatherproof fabric, these timeless pieces offer both protection and style, whether you're strolling through cobbled streets or hiking in the Highlands. Pair them with a cosy knit sweater for the ultimate in comfort and warmth.

Belstaff's ladies' and gents' suede and shearling jackets offer classic style and protection from the elements.

As the days grow longer and the temperatures rise, transition seamlessly to lighter layers with Belstaff's range of breathable cotton shirts and lightweight jackets. Embrace the spirit of adventure with their utility-inspired pieces, featuring practical pockets and functional details, perfect for exploring Scotland's hidden gems off the beaten path.

And for those seeking to elevate their spring style with accessories, Belstaff truly offers the perfect finishing touch for men and women. From luxurious leather belts, gloves and hats, each piece is crafted with the same attention to detail and quality that has made Belstaff a favourite among adventurers and fashion enthusiasts alike.

www.belstaff.com