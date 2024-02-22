FOR: EV is led by chief executive Steve Dunlop, the former boss of Scottish Enterprise who was recently named chairman of Crosswind Developments, the company bidding to develop 3,000 homes close to Edinburgh Airport.

The first business of its kind in Scotland, FOR: EV counts the Scottish National Investment Bank among its investors. It has ambitions to create a network of more than 1,700 electric vehicle charging points at 600 public sites across Scotland and the UK. It currently has more than 1,400 connectors across 143 EV charging sites either operational, on site or in the works. Locations include Starbucks drive-throughs across Scotland and branches of Sainsbury’s and Toolstation.

Mr Dunlop said: “Our key investor and shareholder, the Scottish National Investment Bank, is counting on us to help drive forward Scotland’s transition to net zero as the country phases out the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles.

“Creating a high-quality, user friendly, accessible EV charge point infrastructure right across Scotland is essential if we want to encourage more people to move to electric vehicles.

“Over the past year we’ve been focusing on creating leisure, retail and hospitality ‘destination’ charging points, tailored charging services for the maritime sector, and a ‘charging as a service’ model for fleet operators. This has established a healthy pipeline of both confirmed new charging sites and live prospects, and we have some exciting new partnerships on the way in the coming months.

“This substantially increased level of activity means our team has grown, and we expect that trajectory to continue in 2024. As we expand geographically, it made perfect sense for us to open an office in Glasgow, where we can be closer to our clients in the west of Scotland.”