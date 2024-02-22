Farming
By Alec Ross
More than a decade on from the NFU’s SoS Dairy Campaign, new legislation laid out in Parliament yesterday has ensured fair and transparent contracts for all dairy farmers in the UK.
In response to ongoing campaign by the UK farming unions, the government held an industry-wide consultation in 2020 which found unfair practices within the supply chain linked to buyers having the power to set and modify the terms of a contract with no negotiation with the producer and little notification.
The new regulations, a commitment set out at the Prime Minister’s Farm to Fork Summit last year, will establish transparency and accountability across the dairy supply chain by stopping contract changes being imposed without agreement. There will also be a system in place to enable farmers to verify the calculation of variable prices.
NFU Scotland milk committee chair Bruce Mackie said: “NFU Scotland and the other farming unions have been pushing for contract reform since 2011 and welcome the bringing forward of legislation to regulate dairy contracts. This has been a key ask of the industry for many years.
“For too long, dairy farmers have had very little influence or power with regards to the terms under which they sell their milk, but they now have an opportunity to come together and make the most of what this legislation offers by way of strengthening their hand.”
Round-up
Hoggs were easily traded at Newton Stewart yesterday, and sold to an average of 311p/kg or £135/head and to a peak of £189 for a Dutch Spotted from Barholm Mains. Blackie hoggs averaged £124/head and sold to £168 for Kirkmabreck, while mule hoggs sold to 317p/kg for Knockcoyd. And cast sheep sold to £152/head for Texels from Fineview, with Mules peaking at £119 for Pinminnoch.
A bumper entry of 415 calves at Carlisle yesterday averaged £260/head and sold to £605 for Charolais bull from Wolsey Hall, while store cattle peaked at £2,000 for a Charolais bullock from High Knells. And in-calf cows sold to £1,650 for a British Blue cross from Ballacutchell.
Store cattle in Longtown on Tuesday were again a flying trade with heifers peaking at £1,980 for Crawthat and bullocks selling to £1,890 for Belzies.
Old season lambs at Dingwall continued to sell very easily on Tuesday and averaged 300p/kg, peaking at 332p/kg or £180/head, while feeding sheep also met with demand, selling to £202 gross.
