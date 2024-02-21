Passengers were left stranded on a Scots island after being denied travel in favour of empty portable gas bottles in a "scandalous" twist in the 'chaos' caused by the sidelining of CalMac ferries following problems during annual overhauls, it has been claimed.

A hotelier says that six passengers, including one who had stayed with him, had been left high and not so dry on the Isle of Barra after the redeployed 36-year-old MV Isle of Mull took on board a vehicle with empty gas bottles, which were classed as 'dangerous goods'.

Brian Currie, owner of the Craigard Hotel on Barra has lodged a complaint with CalMac over the treatment of the passengers who he said were "effectively put on the street" in the early hours of a cold, wet and dark Sunday morning.

Mr Currie, who is a member of the island ferry users group, said one would-be passenger finding out that the next ferry was not till Tuesday ended up organising a flight off the island to Glasgow. And he says that CalMac agreed to lay on a taxi to take her from the city to Oban to pick up her car.

Brian Currie, owner of the Craigard Hotel on Barra, said passengers were 'effectively put on the street' (Image: Newsquest)

It comes as a third ferry, one of the oldest and largest in the CalMac fleet, the 35-year-old MV Lord of the Isles was sidelined on Wednesday to add to the 'chaos' that has emerged after two major vessels were sidelined for a third successive year after faults including rust emerged during annual overhauls.

Due to an oil leak the vessel's port stabiliser has been temporarily taken out of operation – meaning services to and from Colonsay were cancelled on Wednesday.

CalMac say that as a result, there are now limitations in place regarding the weather and sea states in which the vessel can safely operate and the service is at risk of short notice disruption or cancellation.

The Scottish Government-owned ferry operator says it is working with the manufacturer and external stakeholders regarding options for temporary and permanent repair to allow the stabiliser to return to operation.

Mr Currie said that the group were denied boarding on Sunday due to a restriction of passenger numbers as the Isle of Mull was carrying dangerous goods.

He has told CalMac chief executive Robbie Drummond: "While I realise the MV Isle of Mull was put in at short notice as a replacement ferry I find the lack of foresight from your company very disturbing.

"This serious reduction of passenger capacity was not identified or highlighted prior to the departure time of 5.25am. The change of ferry was known to CalMac on the 16th!

"After being denied boarding, your customers were effectively put out on the street... with not even the streetlights illuminated to find their way to the nearest bus shelter after they were abandoned without shelter when your waiting room was closed and locked.

"I would like to understand what process was adopted for the selection of the lucky few that were granted access. Was it a 'woman and children first' or more of a 'lottery style experience'?"

Mr Currie told The Herald: "The fact people were put off at 5.30 in the morning so empty portable gas bottles can travel is absolutely scandalous.

"Nobody took charge and said take the dangerous goods off and put the passengers on.

"CalMac put on a taxi to take one woman from Glasgow to Oban by car so that is more waste of taxpayers' money."

He said it was normal to warn in advance on the website when dangerous goods are being carried and to contact the pier office – but it did not happen.

"Someone has not realised that they were running an enclosed ferry and would have to reduce passenger numbers," he said.

"One woman made her way back to the hotel with her luggage, and there was rain and there was wind, and she sat in my breakfast room, just sat there for hours till one of my staff members came in because we had no breakfast.

"They got the fright of their life."

The latest to be kept in for repairs after its annual overhaul is 26-year-old MV Clansman which was due to return to service on February 9 but after users being told it will return on February 19, it is now been put back till at least Friday.

Last year MV Clansman was delayed from coming back into services after an overhaul identified steelwork corrosion which had to be replaced. On February 10, it was said the work was supposed to take a few days.

But 13 days later she was still out and had to go to the King James V dock in Glasgow for further inspection.



And in early 2022, an inspection of the Clansman uncovered the need for further steelwork due to corrosion during her overhaul meaning her return was delayed by a further three weeks.

The latest issue with MV Clansman, said to need complex work to the engine has meant that services between Uig on Isle Of Skye and Tarbert in Harris have been cancelled since Saturday.

Services between Uig and Lochmaddy on North Uist between the mainland and Lochboisdale on South Uist were cancelled on Monday and are due to remain that way till at least Thursday.

A limited 'alternative service' was set up to run between Lochboisdale on South Uist and Uig.

The knock-on effect of shifting vessels around the Clyde and Hebrides network has seen disruption to services to and from Craignure on the Isle of Mull.

CalMac has been approached for comment.