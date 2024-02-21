The Longniddry Inn in East Lothian also has easy access to Edinburgh and the region’s golf coast.

It has had the same owners for 16 years, who now plan to retire from "arguably one of the best village inns in Scotland".

Cornerstone said the main restaurant area with 70 covers is “very well-presented and also houses the main bar as well as comfortable pre and post-dinner seating area”.

"The main restaurant area then leads to an additional restaurant space with 70 covers This area is very atmospheric boasting attractive wood panelling and a timber beamed ceiling."

The 70-cover function room is situated next to the reception hallway at the western end of the business and is described as "a private and immaculately presented L-shaped room with its own dispense bar and feature fireplace".

The popular inn is situated on the East Lothian coastal tourist route (Image: Cornerstone Business Agents)

It also has a newly refurbished beer garden with 60 covers.

“All public areas are presented to an immaculate ‘walk-in’ standard,” Cornerstone said.

The agent said turnover of over £1.1m is split at 80/20 in favour of food over wet trade.

The business says on its website: "The famous Longniddry Inn is located in the village of Longniddry, on the coastal route with easy access to Edinburgh by rail and road. The surrounding coast and countryside boast a number of extensive beaches and renowned golf courses.

"Longniddry Inn is a favourite with locals and visitors alike, and offers a hearty selection of pub food and traditional classics.”

The landlords is Star Pubs & Bars. The current lease is until 2033.

Cornerstone said the leasehold is available at a guide price of £295,000. Rent is £105,000 per year.