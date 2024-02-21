The chairman of Harris Tweed Hebrides has been honoured with a prestigious textiles award.
Ian A Mackenzie was presented with the Silver Medal at the prestigious Worshipful Company of Weavers Textile Awards in recognition of his contribution to the textile industry, specifically for his work to revitalise the Harris Tweed industry.
The award was presented by The Rt Hon The Lord Mayor, Alderman Michael Mainelli, at an event at the Saddler’s Hall in London on Tuesday.
Mr Mackenzie has worked in the Harris Tweed industry for 50 years, starting as a home weaver, then as the Chief Executive of the Harris Tweed Authority, prior to the formation of Harris Tweed Hebrides when he became the company’s first Chief Executive, followed by his current role as Chairman.
Harris Tweed Hebrides was founded in 2007 by Ian Mackenzie, Ian Taylor and Brian Wilson following a period of significant decline within the Harris Tweed industry.
Together with a team of skilled island-based textile professionals, Ian reopened the derelict mill in the village of Shawbost on the west side of Lewis and built a global business which employs over 70 islanders, while providing home-weaving to over 100 self-employed Harris Tweed weavers who live and work across the island of Lewis & Harris.
The company is widely credited with the revitalisation of the Harris Tweed industry, which remains a vital component of the local economy of the Outer Hebrides.
Acknowledging this prestigious award, Mr Mackenzie said: “I’m delighted to accept this award on behalf of our island industry and all those who have worked with me over these past 50 years”.
The Worshipful Company of Weaver’s Silver Medal is awarded in recognition of an individual’s contribution to the UK weaving industry in the field of technology, management, education, or the craft of weaving.
Previous recipients of the award include Luskentyre Harris Tweed weaver Donald John Mackay and John Griffith who designed and built the Harris Tweed industry’s double width handweaving loom, a pivotal project in the history of the industry which Ian was closely associated with throughout the 1990’s.
