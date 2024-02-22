That led to accusations from Tory and SNP MPs that he was acting in the best interests of his old party rather than in the best interests of the Commons.

READ MORE: Gaza ceasefire vote: SNP MPs walk out in protest at Speaker

As many as 100 Labour MPs – including at least two members of his shadow cabinet – were reportedly set to defy the whip and back the SNP’s motion calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza had the Speaker not chosen Labour’s amendment.

According to reports, Sir Keir visited Sir Lindsay in his office behind the House of Commons chamber and warned him that his MPs’ security was at risk unless he put the Labour amendment to the vote.

He told the Speaker many of those who had abstained on a similar vote in November had faced threats and abuse.

While the two men talked, Labour MPs were desperately wasting time inside the chamber in a bid to delay the start of the debate.

As well as raising lengthy, pointless points of orders, one backbencher spoke in opposition to a ten-minute rule, before forcing a vote, which is unusual, though not unprecedented.

What was unprecedented was when Sir Lindsay returned to the chamber and announced he would call both the Labour and Government amendments to the SNP motion.

The decision came despite a warning from the House of Commons clerk.

Tom Goldsmith, described it as “a departure from the long-established convention for dealing” and warned that it could ultimately lead to no vote on either the Tory amendment or SNP motion as originally drafted.

In the end, that is exactly what happened.

Despite Tory and SNP MPs demanding a vote, Deputy Speaker Dame Rosie Winterton took the vote by acclamation and MPs backed the Labour amendment calling for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” in Gaza

READ MORE: Analysis: Gaza ceasefire scrap is politics at its worst

Mr Flynn told the PA news agency: “Every single member of Parliament knows that Lindsay Hoyle was meeting with Sir Keir Starmer and Alan Campbell, the Labour chief whip, before a decision was taken today.

“Indeed it was suggested to me that was a reason the Speaker was jumping in and out of the Speaker’s chair in advance of proceedings, which will obviously all be on camera for everyone to reflect upon.

“I think we probably need a wee bit of an investigation into what has happened here, and all those individuals who have been involved, but again, I am sure during the private conversation that I have with the Speaker he will be able to hopefully alleviate some of my concerns in relation to that.”

In a statement, released later, Mr Flynn said it was “a disgrace that Sir Keir Starmer and the Speaker colluded to block Parliament voting on the SNP motion for an immediate ceasefire and against the collective punishment of the Palestinian people.”

Tory MP William Wragg has tabled a parliamentary motion expressing no confidence in the speaker.

By Wednesday evening, 22 Tory MPs and 11 SNP MPs had added their names.

Taking to X, the site formerly known as Twitter, Joanna Cherry said: “I’ve just signed the motion of #NoConfidence in Speaker Hoyle. There’s no way back for him from this.”

Scottish Labour’s Anas Sarwar blamed the SNP and the Tories for the chaos. In a statement, he said: “Labour expected that all those who wanted to see the fighting stop would want to maximise the number of MPs voting for an immediate ceasefire.

“Unfortunately, disgraceful behaviour from both the SNP and the Conservatives has seen what could have been a moment of unity in the House of Commons, on an issue of such importance, descend into farce.

“It could not be clearer that only Labour are capable of ending the politics of division, and delivering serious government when it is so clearly needed.”