THE former Holyrood Hotel in Edinburgh has officially relaunched following a £10 million refurbishment.
The property, based in the heart of the Old Town, has become the first in the city to trade under hotel giant Marriott’s M brand, following the revamp and change of ownership.
It has been redesigned to feature a host of signature touches across its Greatroom lobby – the “pulse of every Marriott hotel” – and 160 bedrooms, which include junior suites and deluxe and king rooms. Room features include “sleek” wooden floors, walk-in showers, and 55-inch wall-mounted flat screen televisions as standard.
The hotel’s spa and fitness centre has been fully renovated and includes a 14-metre heated pool, infrared sauna and state-of-the-art gym.
And there have been upgrades to its media and events spaces, with new M Club Lounge hailed for bringing a “new dimension” to the hotel.
Michael Falla, general manage of Edinburgh Marriott Hotel Holyrood, said: “The relaunch of Edinburgh Marriott Hotel Holyrood is an exciting development for the city and the Marriott brand.
“It is incredible to see the refurbishment nearing completion; bringing the aesthetic of the property and quality of service up to Marriott standards is testament to the hotel team’s hard work and commitment to take the hotel on the next stage of its journey.
“Edinburgh is such a vibrant city bursting with history and culture, we’re looking forward to welcoming our new and returning guests to enjoy an elevated and enriched Marriott experience with all that the city has to offer.”
