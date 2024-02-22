"We are delighted to bring this fine property to the market, situated within the affluent town of Helensburgh in Argyll and Bute," Smith and Clough said.

READ MORE: Village inn and restaurant on market as owners retire

"The property has been a B&B since the late 1980s and having been purchased by the current owners in 1998 it has been an established B&B in the town, benefiting from repeat tourist and local trade all year round.

Helensburgh, considered by many as a gateway to the Highlands, combines both town and country living with Loch Lomond and the Trossachs within easy reach. (Image: Smith and Clough Business Associates/Savills)

"Effectively split into two parts with the business element located on the first and second floors and accessed via an external staircase to the rear."

READ MORE: Scottish bar and restaurant closes suddenly

Smith and Clough added: "Comprising four well-presented en-suite letting rooms, two of which are on the second floor.

Helensburgh offers a wide range of amenities including good local shopping and numerous civic and leisure facilities. (Image: Smith and Clough Business Associates/Savills)

"Sinclair House is very much a lifestyle business and has always been run to our client’s requirements. This opportunity is a very exciting proposition for the right person looking to get into a busy market and trade within a bustling seaside town."

READ MORE: Pub near site of famous Scottish battle victory over English for sale

Caroleanne Gallagher, of Savills, said: "Situated in the heart of the popular town of Helensburgh, this property should appeal to a variety of buyers."

The property is being marketed at offers over £425,000.