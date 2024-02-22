A bed and breakfast in an affluent seaside town has been put on the market for sale.

The C-listed property which dates from 1835 is described as the "perfect lifestyle business or multi-generational family home" and is being jointly marketed by Smith and Clough Business Associates and Savills.

 "We are delighted to bring this fine property to the market, situated within the affluent town of Helensburgh in Argyll and Bute," Smith and Clough said.

"The property has been a B&B since the late 1980s and having been purchased by the current owners in 1998 it has been an established B&B in the town, benefiting from repeat tourist and local trade all year round.

The Herald: Helensburgh, considered by many as a gateway to the Highlands, combines both town and country living with Loch Lomond and the Trossachs within easy reach.Helensburgh, considered by many as a gateway to the Highlands, combines both town and country living with Loch Lomond and the Trossachs within easy reach. (Image: Smith and Clough Business Associates/Savills)

"Effectively split into two parts with the business element located on the first and second floors and accessed via an external staircase to the rear."

Smith and Clough added: "Comprising four well-presented en-suite letting rooms, two of which are on the second floor.

The Herald: Helensburgh offers a wide range of amenities including good local shopping and numerous civic and leisure facilities. Helensburgh offers a wide range of amenities including good local shopping and numerous civic and leisure facilities. (Image: Smith and Clough Business Associates/Savills)

"Sinclair House is very much a lifestyle business and has always been run to our client’s requirements. This opportunity is a very exciting proposition for the right person looking to get into a busy market and trade within a bustling seaside town."

Caroleanne Gallagher, of Savills, said: "Situated in the heart of the popular town of Helensburgh, this property should appeal to a variety of buyers."

The property is being marketed at offers over £425,000.