AS HOMEOWNERS emerge from winter with a spring in their step, thoughts are turning to redecoration and revamp.
“Spring is definitely the time people start to consider tackling home improvements,” agrees Dave Reid, marketing manager with leading Scottish bathroom company, William Wilson.
“Things feel fresher and brighter, after the long winter and festive season.”
Changing your bathroom, especially if a complete overhaul is planned, can be a daunting process, however.
No longer simply a functional space, bathrooms are increasingly places of escape and relaxation, so design – everything from layout to lighting – is key.
There are lots of decisions to make, from shape of basin to type of shower, from worktop colour to style of cabinet.
“It can feel overwhelming, but our free bathroom design service means customers can benefit from one-to-one advice from fully-trained consultants,” explains Mr Reid.
“There are two types of customer, really – those who have a clear vision of what they want, and those who have no idea at all.
“The good thing about the design service is that it provides accurate, computer-generated images of what the finished bathroom will look like, and that can be really helpful if you’re trying to get a feel for how everything fits together.”
The impressive in-house CAD system allows customers to “walk around” their new bathroom, to experience it from different angles.
“We work closely with customers all the way through the process, to make sure that we fully understand all their expectations, and ensuring they know they can amend and add to the design as they go along,” says Mr Reid.
“Once we have the dimensions of the bathroom, and an idea of their budget, we can suggest fixtures and fittings that will make the most of the available space.
“Space is a big issue, as most people do not have the luxury of huge bathrooms.
“The design service allows you to see what works best in the space you have, and everything is, of course, tailored to your budget.”
Trends for spring 2024 include the return of colour – albeit in a much more subtle way than in the 1970s, when avocado and peach suites became popular.
“The traditional, crisp, white bathroom suite will always dominate the market – that was true in the 70s, too, even if it did feel like those avocado suites were everywhere,” says Mr Reid, smiling.
“However, splashes of colour are making a comeback.” He adds: “Black in particular, is a current trend, used on shower frames, for example, or in ‘brassware’ – really, black anodised steel – such as taps. Also, lighter shades such as pastel colours are proving increasingly popular.”
The appeal of wet rooms and walk-in showers continues, says Mr Reid.
“Traditional bathroom suites are big sellers, with freestanding baths also very popular with our customers,” he adds.
“We have 18 showrooms around Scotland, from Orkney to Ayr and many places in between, so, whatever a customer is looking for, we can help with professional advice and friendly support.”
William Wilson prides itself on its rigorous vendor selection process, ensuring all of its products are of high quality, from reliable British and European manufacturers such as Roper Rhodes, Mira, Utopia Furniture, Ellis Furniture and Ideal Standard.
The origins of William Wilson go back to 1900 and it is testament to the company’s expertise and high standards that it remains an industry leader in Scotland, supplying plumbing, heating and renewable energy products as well as bathrooms.
“We are very proud of our reputation and our heritage,” says Mr Reid. “Our bathroom showroom consultants are highly trained and we take their continuing professional development seriously, so they have considerable expertise.
“We are always delighted to work with our customers to ensure they get their dream bathroom, whatever their tastes or budget.”
