It comes in the wake of the scrapping of plans for private member's club Soho House to redevelop the former Parish Building on George Street into a space for people in "creative industries" to eat, drink and socialise.

Read more: Soho House plans shelved for Glasgow city centre venue

The Glasgow itison headquarters will be developed to create an "amazing new space" for business and creative communities to meet up without a membership fee.

The new area will include a gym, a 30m running track through the office, a "giant" video wall for presentations and screenings, a large bar and lounge area, a games space and a quiet zone, capable of hosting events for up to 150 guests once complete.

An artist's impression of how Itison House will look (Image: Itison)

Itison CEO Oli Norman plans to use the space as a hub for bringing together the creative, hospitality and business community with a series of networking events and meet ups planned for launch in early summer 2024.



He said: “itison House is a beautiful grade A-listed building just off George Square that was once a grand church that we’ve re-purposed into our award-winning HQ.



“It was disappointing to see a brand like Soho House pull out of Glasgow after a lot of initial excitement, so we wanted to pick up the mantle and invest in our home city to create a space for creativity, networking and a gym, but without the chunky membership fee.

A moodboard for the new creative hub in Glasgow (Image: Itison)



“Once complete the space will have a capacity for 150 guests with the first series of events and networking hoping to launch post-refurbishment at the start of May."

Itison’s HQ was named Scotland’s office of the year in 2018 following a multi-million pound refurbishment and already has a fully-stocked bar, Pilates studio, giant hot air balloon and fireman’s pole.

The new plans are alongside award-winning interior design company Surface ID.