Strathclyde’s Executive MBA is designed for busy executives who need to combine career and family commitments with the demands of MBA studies. The flexibility of the part-time approach enables most participants to graduate within two years.

Typically, studies are made up of weekend intensive seminars - around seven or eight of these scheduled classes per year if following a two-year timetable - and off-campus learning and support facilitated by the business school’s virtual learning environment.

This virtual learning environment (VLE) comprises web pages and tools that deliver learning materials and activities designed to enhance and support learning. MBA students use the learning material in advance of any in-person class, making themselves thoroughly acquainted with the high quality digital learning material before classroom participation. Students then use that learning in practice with their peers to maximise learning.

A major strength of the Executive MBA lies in the immediacy of the relationship between managerial practice and the course. Executive MBA students bring to their classes and groups the issues they deal with on a day-to-day basis and in-depth knowledge of current practice in their industry.

In return, they can take back to their workplace the insights and learning which they can apply immediately: this dynamic brings great value to course members and employers alike as new possibilities and ways of working are opened up at both an organisational and personal level.

Mari Galletly is Director of Enable Cares – she opted for the part time executive MBA and graduated in 2023. She cites the fact she could stay in her job but update her learning as an important factor in choosing this route of study.

“I was in a Regional Director role with my current employer at the start of the MBA and was keen to develop further in my career to an Executive Director role. My employer was keen to help me in this journey by supporting my continued learning and professional development and the MBA seemed to be the best option as it covered essential aspects of an executive role and remit. The fact the Executive MBA allowed me to study in and around my current full-time employment was a major factor in choosing this route.”

Mari says working with her peers was also a valued factor in her MBA experience: “The group assignments were enjoyable and really built my confidence in how to navigate complex assignments to a positive output in the form of an overall submission whilst navigating the complexities of working in a group.

"As such, the learning from these modules was two-fold; the opportunity to strengthen and build knowledge of a particular aspect of business but also the ability to work with others across a variety of sectors.”

Being able to apply the learning in a way which immediately benefits your employer is another benefit of doing the MBA via the Executive route. Mari said: “For the dissertation module, I was able to tackle an issue that was live and relevant to my employer, which supported me in achieving the assignment requirements whilst my employer was able to benefit from the outcome of the project and recommendations that could be taken forward.

“I would definitely recommend the Executive MBA to others - and have in fact done so since completing the course.

"While the course itself is intense, the university offers so much flexibility that you can balance your study with both full time employment and the reality of family life! There were so many students on the course who were able to work flexibly to complete their studies around their home lives and careers.

“The opportunity to connect with so many diverse sectors is invaluable, and the overall sense of achievement was one that really boosted my confidence.”

SBS has organised an Information Session on March 19 for anyone wishing to find out more about the Executive MBA. Mary Galbraith, Executive MBA Director, will offer an overview of the programme and provide insights as to what to expect when commencing the MBA while Jane Hammond, MBA Career Advisor, will provide a glimpse of the services and events offered by the careers team throughout the year and following graduation.

More information is available here: https://www.sbs.strath.ac.uk/apps/feeds/events?id=2691