Votes were cast across five regions in the UK and Ireland (London, South England & Wales, North England & East Midlands, Scotland and Ireland) with takeaway fans eager to show support for their favourite local restaurants.

Pictured: Chaakoo was named as Scotland’s best Indian and Nepalese Restaurant (Image: Supplied)

Taking home the prize for Scotland's Best Indian and Nepalese Restaurant was Chaakoo Bombay Café which operates three locations across Glasgow and Edinburgh and serves small plates and street food ‘inspired by Mumbai’.

The first Chaakoo opened on Glasgow’s St Vincent Street in 2016, and after a successful three years, its second premises in 2019 in the city's West End.

An Edinburgh branch was launched on Lothian Road in June last year.

READ MORE: Bar and restaurant announces immediate closure with all bookings cancelled

Following the win, operations manager at Hunky Dory Dining Group Iain Gallie said: “We’re thrilled to have been named Scotland’s Best Indian and Nepalese restaurant by Deliveroo.

“The authenticity of our dishes is something we pride ourselves on, as well as the freshness of our food, which is made in batches from scratch.

“Curry is one of Scotland’s favourite dishes, and the country’s culinary scene is rightly known for having a strong Indian presence.

“There is no shortage of incredible restaurants in Scotland offering Indian and Nepalese cuisine, so we know how fierce the competition is and it’s an honour to be recognised like this.”

Pictured: Luxford Burgers in Edinburgh was the winner of two regional awards (Image: Supplied)

Awarded the titles of both Independent Restaurant of the Year (Scotland) and Best Burger in Scotland at this year’s Deliveroo Restaurant Awards was Edinburgh-based Luxford Burgers.

Founded in 2020, the restaurant quickly became a local favourite thanks to a menu of gourmet beef, chicken and vegetarian burgers made using fresh produce.

READ MORE: 'Your table was booked for 6.45pm, sir' Considering it’s 7.30pm this could be awkward

Alex Galpin, founder of Luxford Burgers, said: “What an absolute dream to have won this award.

“We've been proudly serving our burgers to the Edinburgh community since 2020, and we are truly grateful to our loyal customers and partners like Deliveroo for being on the journey with us as we have opened delivery in Glasgow, Manchester, Nottingham and Leeds over the past two years.

“We certainly have ambitions to expand the business even more widely across the UK, and this award and recognition will help us do exactly that."

Pictured: Glasgow chef Jimmy Lee's Salt & Chilli Oriental received the Best Chinese Restaurant in Scotland award (Image: Supplied)

Bagging the award for the Best Chinese in Scotland was chef Jimmy Lee’s Salt & Chilli Oriental, which is based in Glasgow’s Southside with a second outlet at Edinburgh’s St James Quarter.

He said: "We are overjoyed to have won the Deliveroo award for Best Chinese in Scotland.

"Thank you to everyone who gave us their vote, your support means the world.

"We hope to continue to serve award-winning Chinese cuisine to the communities of Glasgow for many years to come."

READ MORE: 'In a few hours, it had 86k views': How TikTok changed everything for chef Jimmy Lee

Other Scottish winners included Matto Pizza (Best Pizza), Maki & Ramen (Best Japanese), Buck’s Bar (Best Chicken), and Ting Thai (Best Thai).

Pictured: Best Chicken winners, Buck's Bar (Image: Supplied)Deliveroo founder and CEO Will Shu said: “I say it every year, but the standard of finalists and winners for this year’s Restaurant Awards has been incredible.

“I’ve had the pleasure of meeting a number of restaurant owners to hear about their stories, food, and the positive impact they’ve had on their local communities and we are proud to partner with such an incredible array of dedicated restaurants to deliver food from around the world to doorsteps across the UK and Ireland.

“A huge well done to all of this year’s winners.”

You can find the full list on winners on Deliveroo’s Social Media channels here.