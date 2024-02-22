The decision sparked fury from the SNP benches, who accused him of helping Sir Keir Starmer avoid a revolt in his own party over the issue.

Now some MPs are calling for the Speaker to resign.

Here's who Sir Lindsay Hoyle is, his political career so far and what has been said about the tumultuous vote on a ceasefire in Gaza.

Who is Lindsay Hoyle? Party and early political career

Sir Lindsay Hoyle was born on June 10, 1957 in Adlington, Lancashire. His parents are former Labour MP Doug Hoyle, now Baron Hoyle, and Pauline Spencer.

He went to private Lord's College in Bolton and ran his own screen-printing firm before getting involved in politics.

The now 66-year-old was a Labour councillor for Chorley Borough Council in the 1980s, serving as its deputy leader from 1994 to 1997.

Mr Hoyle was elected as Chorley's first Labour MP in 18 years at the 1997 general election, winning with a majority of 9,870 votes.

The politician served as a backbencher, then as member of the business committee and European scrutiny committee.

Alex Salmond clash during Brexit vote

Mr Hoyle was elected deputy speaker of the House of Commons in June 2010 and was knighted in the 2018 New Year Honours for parliamentary and political services.

In February 2017, Mr Hoyle got into a fiery row with former First Minister Alex Salmond during a debate on the Brexit bill.

Mr Salmond accused the then deputy speaker of cutting off SNP MP Joanna Cherry and the row escalated, with Mr Hoyle shouting that Mr Salmond "should know better" and ordering him to sit down.

Mr Salmond responded by saying: "Being in the chair accords you many privileges, but you cannot reinterpret the wishes of an honourable member who is on her feet!"

The deputy speaker also told off SNP MPs for singing the European anthem during the Brexit vote, saying he didn't want Parliament to turn into a "sing-off".

When John Bercow stepped down as Speaker of the House in November 2019, Sir Lindsay was elected to replace him.

What did Lindsay Hoyle say about the Gaza ceasefire vote?





A row erupted in the House of Commons on Wednesday night (February 21) after Mr Hoyle decided the House would first vote on the Labour amendment to the SNP's opposition day motion calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The Labour amendment called for a "humanitarian ceasefire" and removed the phrase "collective punishment" of the Palestinians.

The Speaker disregarded warnings from the House of Commons clerk over the unprecedented nature of the move, which effectively meant the SNP's vote would not be held.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn tells Sir Lindsay Hoyle he “will take significant convincing” that his position “is not now intolerable”



The Commons Speaker says he "understands the feeling"



— BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) February 21, 2024

Labour’s amendment ended up passing unopposed without a formal vote after the Government pulled its participation.

SNP Westminster Leader Stephen Flynn told the Speaker: "We have seen the SNP opposition day turn into a Labour opposition day.

"I'm afraid that is treating myself and my colleagues with complete and utter contempt and I will take significant convincing that your position is not now intolerable."

Speaking to the House, Sir Lindsay Hoyle said: “I made a judgement call that didn’t end up in the position where I expected it to.

“I regret it. I apologise to the SNP… I apologise and I apologise to the House. I made a mistake. We do make mistakes. I own up to mine."

Mr Flynn has called for the Speaker to resign, saying the Commons "descended into farce" because of his decision.