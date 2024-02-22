Plans for a new hotel as part of the expansion of a 153-year-old family-run pub business have been recommended for approval.
Councillors in the Scottish capital are to decide on the proposals for a new hotel in the pub's car park next week.
The Herald earlier revealed the plans for the 14-room "Canny Man’s Hotel".
The Kerr family, who have been associated with the Morningside pub for over 150 years, and architect Lee Boyd have put forward the plans.
The pub, famed for its decor, has an existing six-room boutique hotel called The Lane and the expansion has come in response to growing demand.
Council officials said in the recommendation conclusion: "Overall, the development is in accordance with the development plan. This proposal will deliver an extension of an existing use and is acceptable in principle. The proposals are acceptable in terms of the Planning (Listed Buildings and Conservation Areas) (Scotland) Act 1997.
"They would preserve the setting of the nearby listed building and enhance the character and appearance of the conservation area.
The proposals will deliver a sustainable and well-designed scheme that will contribute to climate mitigation and adaptation. The design draws on the character of the surrounding area to create a strong sense of place."
The plans lodged with City of Edinburgh Council stated: "The car park is not enclosed to Canaan Lane and is essentially a gap in the urban frontage, where passers-by see parked cars, the bin store and other items such as beer kegs stored behind.
"The proposal would fill this gap, providing more appropriate frontage to the lane."
