SNP and Tory MPs have accused Sir Lindsay of breaching parliamentary protocol to help Sir Keir Starmer avoid a damaging rebellion.

The Speaker has insisted he took the controversial decision because of threats to the safety of MPs.

READ MORE: Flynn calls for probe into Speaker's meeting with Starmer

Speaking in the Commons following a private meeting with the Speaker, Mr Flynn said the decision meant that he and his colleagues were "denied the ability to vote on the matter, which is of grave concern to us, and which over recent months, we have sought to raise in this chamber, every available opportunity."

He said it had ultimately turned an SNP opposition day into a Labour opposition day.

"That quite frankly, is not acceptable. And as I have expressed to you privately, prior to proceedings here today, we do not on these benches, therefore, believe that you can continue in your role as Speaker.

"We do not have confidence in your ability to do so. So I would therefore welcome clarity, either from yourself, or indeed from the Leader of the House [Penny Mordaunt], as to how we can best facilitate a vote in this chamber at the earliest possible occasion to that effect."

Responding, the Speaker offered the SNP the chance of an emergency debate.

He apologised again and said the decision had been taken for the best possible reasons.

“I will reiterate I made a judgement call that didn’t end up in the position where I expected it to.

“I regret it. I apologise to the SNP… I apologise and I apologise to the House. I made a mistake. We do make mistakes. I own up to mine."

He added: “I will defend every Member in this House. Every Member matters to me in this House.”

“And it has been said, both sides, I never ever want to go through a situation where I pick up a phone to find a friend, of whatever side, has been murdered by terrorists.”

Sir Lindsay continued: “I also don’t want another attack on this House. I was in the chair on that day.

“I have seen, I have witnessed, I won’t share the details, but the details of the things that have been brought to me are absolutely frightening on all members of this House, on all sides.

“I have a duty of care, and I say that, and if my mistake is looking after Members I am guilty.”

Sir Lindsay added: “I am guilty because… I have a duty of care that I will carry out to protect people.

“It is the protection that led me to make a wrong decision but what I do not apologise (for) is the risk that has been put on all Members at the moment. I had serious meetings yesterday with the police on the issues and threats to politicians for us heading to an election.

“I do not want anything to happen again. So yes, I will apologise, I always will when I make a mistake...But I will also say I will do whatever it is to protect anybody in this chamber or anybody who work in this House. That is my duty of care.”

Earlier, Ms Mordaunt told MPs the chamber must “never bow to extremists, threats, or intimidation.”

She added: “It has not, it will not, it must not.

“And I would ask all honourable members not to do this House a further disservice by suggesting that the shameful events that took place yesterday were anything other than party politics on behalf of the Labour Party.”

READ MORE: Poll: Should Lindsay Hoyle step down as speaker of the House?

One SNP MP said Sir Lindsay had “effectively made an SNP day a Labour day, and then didn’t fix it when there was ample opportunity to do so.

“He did it for bad reasons, and to save the Labour front bench a rebellion, that’s well offside”

Sir Lindsay was applauded by Labour MPs as he took breakfast in the Commons team room on Thursday.

As many as 100 Labour MPs – including at least two members of the shadow cabinet – were reportedly set to defy the whip and back the SNP’s motion calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza had the Speaker not chosen Labour’s amendment.

Downing Street repeatedly refused to say whether Rishi Sunak has confidence in the Commons Speaker.

Asked whether the Prime Minister has confidence in Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Mr Sunak’s official spokesman said: “The Prime Minister’s focus is on addressing the situation in the Middle East.

“And as I say, that is what he’s spending his time focused on. Matters for the House, as I say, are matters for the House.”

Number 10 said it was “entirely reasonable” for the Government’s position to be set out when asked if it regretted tabling a motion.

There is no easy mechanism for removing a Speaker, but more than 60 MPs have now signed an early day motion expressing a lack of confidence in Sir Lindsay.

A similar process was used to oust Michael Martin in 2009.