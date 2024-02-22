Brought to you by
EAST AYRSHIRE LEISURE
Follow in the footsteps of our ancestors on the Covenanters walking trail, which offers a rich lesson in the region’s colourful past
AYRSHIRE can boast glorious countryside with stunning views across the River Clyde to Arran and Ailsa Craig but the bucolic peace belies its bloody history.
The area suffered badly in the “killing times” of the 17th century during the fight for religious freedom in Scotland.
This began with resistance to changes imposed on the Church of Scotland by King Charles I who wanted it to align with the Church of England with him as its head.
The discontent turned to armed resistance under King Charles II who tried to crackdown on dissenters. Ministers who refused to kowtow were dismissed from their charges but, rather than give up, they began holding services or “conventicles” for their faithful in the countryside.
These Covenanters were hunted down by government troops who killed those who resisted and the graveyard of Fenwick Church contains the bodies of more Covenanters than any other graveyard in Scotland.
A new walking trail is now planned from the church to the Covenanters’ Museum seven miles away to make sure this important part of Scottish history is not forgotten.
The plan is being driven by the Lochgoin & Fenwick Covenanters Trust, chaired by Lord Rowallan, who is keen to make the history of the area better known. “It is a very exciting project and we have worked on it for a long time,” he said. “It will be interesting for everyone, no matter their religion.”
Using forest tracks and existing public byways, the trail will begin at the museum on Lochgoin Farm on the edge of the Whitelees Windfarm.
“There are wonderful walks for everybody there and all we are wanting to do is create a bit more,” said Lord Rowallan.
Among other interesting artefacts, the museum contains the Bible belonging to the Covenanter Captain John Paton who handed it to his wife just before he was hanged for his dissent.
His farm is on the route of the proposed trail, along with the farm where Covenanter James White once lived before he was captured and had his head chopped off.
There are also the notebooks of John Howie of Lochgoin who is commemorated by a large obelisk in a field near the museum.
Above, the graveyard of Fenwick Church contains the bodies of more Covenanters than any other place in Scotland
Many conventicles were held on Fenwick Moor, the deepest peat bog in the world, as the Covenanters could easily spot any soldiers from this vantage point and the rough terrain slowed down any pursuers.
Lord Rowallan, however, is quick to point out that the new route will not cross any bogs and will be suitable for walkers, cyclists and horseriders. An app is being created to help people follow the route and find points of interest along the way.
The Trust is working with East Ayrshire Council to finalise the route and East Ayrshire Leisure has also just created new routes in the Irvine Valley.
The new leaflet, Irvine Valley Trails, shows 14 different routes through Hurlford, Galston, Newmilns and Darvel with the most easterly of these from Darvel to Loudon Hill, another iconic place with Covenanting links.
There will also be a new circular path at The Afton waterworks in New Cumnock.
The path has been in disrepair and unpassable in one section but new signage and infrastructure is to be carried out through a collaboration between the NC Path Warriors, the New Cumnock Development Trust, Community Windpower and Scottish Water to complete a 5km route around one of the town’s iconic places.
As it is on the edge of the Dumfries and Gallow and Southern Ayrshire Biosphere and close to the Southern Upland way, the route will allow people to enjoy the views and wildlife and find out more about the Covenanters, Robert the Bruce and William Wallace who all have links to the area.
The Gilllian’s Walks website also promotes interesting walks in Ayrshire, including Peden’s Cove at Failford.
This two mile walk is hidden inside Ayr Gorge Woodland, a Scottish Wildlife Trust reserve. Here a beautiful and ancient woodland is formed around a red sandstone canyon, which gives the water of the River Ayr a vibrant red appearance when the sun shines directly onto it.
Peden’s Cove, a set of steps carved into the red sandstone cliffs, is reached a mile along the footpath and makes an enjoyable walk for the whole family.
www.eastayrshireleisure.com/irvinevalleytrails
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here