Cirque du Soleil SPIRIT has been described as an immersive sensory experience which transports guests into the theatrical universe of the Scottish Highlands through 'taste, smell, sounds and feelings'.

Marie-Hélène Delage, creative director at Cirque Du Soleil, said: “Cirque du Soleil SPIRIT is a spectacular collaboration based on mutual respect.

"Through harmony paralleled with nature and storytelling, we've forged a unique partnership that highlights the strengths of both of our brands.

"With this invitation, we're welcoming guests to a transformative experience in the timeless beauty of The Macallan Estate.

"Together, we've written a tale that celebrates the beauty, wonder and deep connection we all share with the natural world.”

The rural landscape of the 485-acre Macallan Estate offers a unique setting for the event which is said to 'complement its overarching narrative'.

Pictured: The Macallan Distillery on the 485-acre Macallan Estate (Image: Supplied)

Organisers said: "The story focuses on Davonna, a fierce spiritual guardian of the Scottish Highlands, and a young colourist named Ayla.

"The daughter of a master whisky maker, Ayla has striven for years to recreate an elusive shade of red that reminds her of her father and the red chalk he would use in his work.

"Davonna leads their venture deep into the majestic natural landscapes of the realm and through a series of encounters with fantastical folkloric figures along the way, which culminates in a reconnection with nature."

With tickets for the event on sale now, Jaume Ferràs, creative director at The Macallan, said: “2024 marks a momentous year for The Macallan as it celebrates its bicentennial.

"Celebrating two centuries of unparalleled craftsmanship and tradition, this collaboration brings two iconic brands together, both dedicated to constant innovation; resulting in a one-of-a-kind experience which is uniquely inspired by the Highlands and the story of our brand so far.

“Bridging the gap between the art of whisky making and the spectacle of performing arts, creating an unforgettable experience that is deeply rooted in the nature that surrounds us at The Macallan, our rich history, and our bold vision for the future.

"We look forward to welcoming guests from all over the world to our Estate, offering them the opportunity to take in an exclusive experience and a bespoke whisky tasting surrounded by nature, all unique to The Macallan.”

Information on the Cirque du Soleil SPIRIT experience, along with timings and pricing, can be found here.