The hit Netflix series One Day, which was partly filmed in Edinburgh, is taking Scottish audiences by storm as many try to find all the filming locations.
The 14-episode show is a decades-spanning love story featuring protagonists Dex and Em as they reunite on the same day every year.
This was originally a novel before being adapted into a 2011 feature film starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess.
Playing an important role in the first episode of the programme, Edinburgh is expecting a major tourism boost off the back of this.
Jenni Steele, film and creative industries manager for VisitScotland, said: "Our research shows that almost one in five visitors from our top international markets are inspired to travel to Scotland after watching movies and television shows filmed or set here.
"The book, film and now TV adaptation of One Day are helping to showcase Edinburgh to UK and international audiences."
Where are all the Edinburgh filming locations for the hit Netflix show One Day?
A number of Edinburgh filming locations were used for Netflix's One Day with iconic places like Arthur's Seat and the Vennel Steps featuring prominently.
The University of Edinburgh’s Old College Quad
The Old College Quad is where Dex and Em originally meet while celebrating the end of their university courses.
The location, which was built between 1815 and 1887, features wonderful stonework and well-kept lawns.
Arthur’s Seat
After spending the night together, the pair decide to walk up Arthur's Seat which overlooks the city.
They then meander away from this popular hiking spot and make their way back to Dexter's flat where they meet his parents.
The Vennel Steps
The Vennel Steps soon provided the perfect spot for the pair to share a kiss before traversing through the city.
The iconic spot is great for catching a glimpse of the imposing Edinburgh Castle while exploring the nooks and crannies of the city.
Viewforth
Emma's flat is located in the residential area of Viewforth which is known for its tenement townhouses resided in by a great number of students.
Moray Place
While Dex's flat is supposed to be in the upmarket Moray Place, it was actually filmed on Grosvenor Crescent.
The western part of the city is known for its circular terraces and is often featured in other TV shows.
The legendary place has been described as "a masterpiece of urban planning" with many prominent figures living here over the years.
