Profits at Rolls-Royce more than doubled last year with the engineering group "well underway" with cost savings plans that will result in the loss of up to 2,500 jobs by the end of 2025.
The aerospace and defence company delivered an underlying operating profit of nearly £1.6 billion in 2023, up from £652 million the previous year. Revenues of £16.5bn were 22% higher as sales rose in its main transport, combat and submarine markets.
Rolls-Royce, which powers ships and submarines and makes power generation systems, announced in October that it plans to remove "duplication" and deliver cost efficiencies under a turnaround programme led by chief executive Tufan Erginbilgic. As part of that plan, the company will cut between 2,000 and 2,500 jobs across its global workforce of 42,000 people.
READ MORE: Rolls-Royce jobs: Uncertainty for workers in Scotland
There were no further details yesterday on where those job cuts will fall at Rolls-Royce, which employs about 580 people making engine parts at Inchinnan in Renfrewshire. A spokesman said the company is continuing to consult with employee representatives on the proposals, with no timescale as yet for any update on the specifics.
The group smashed financial expectations for 2023, helped by the cost saving measures. Rolls-Royce said it has already achieved about £150m of the £400m to £500m savings target announced in October.
The company has also benefitted from the rebound in demand for travel since the pandemic, which means that aircraft powered by its engines are flying more. Engine flying hours have recovered to 88% of levels in 2019 and were 36% higher year-on-year.
Mounting military tensions have also benefitted the group, with governments around the world prioritising defence spending. The defence order book reached a record £9.2bn at the end of last year.
Mr Erginbilgic, a former BP veteran who succeeded Warren East, previously warned that Rolls-Royce is a “burning platform” after taking over in January 2023. Speaking yesterday, he said the new approach to managing the business is unlocking the "full potential" of Rolls-Royce.
READ MORE: Government urged to commit to contracts with Rolls-Royce amid plans to cut jobs
"Our transformation has delivered a record performance in 2023, driven by commercial optimisation, cost efficiencies and progress on our strategic initiatives," he said.
"This step-change has been achieved across all our divisions, despite a volatile environment with geopolitical uncertainty, supply chain challenges and inflationary pressures."
The company has predicted that underlying earnings will rise further, to between £1.7bn and £2bn, in the current year. Free cashflow is expected to come in at between £1.7bn and £1.9bn.
Analyst Natalya Davies of Edison Group described the company's performance as "exceptional", while Jarek Pominkiewicz of Quilter Cheviot said the results were "impressive".
READ MORE: Rolls-Royce profits soar as international air travel returns
“The company delivered a positive surprise with its power systems and defence segments, which both exceeded the guidance and showed robust growth," Mr Pominkiewicz said. "Power systems, which provides engines and power solutions for various industries, saw a 16% increase in revenue and a 44% increase in profit, driven by strong demand in marine, rail and power generation markets.
"Defence, which supplies military aircraft engines and equipment, achieved a 12% increase in revenue and a 30% increase in profit, benefiting from favourable contract mix and operational efficiency."
Shares in Rolls-Royce closed more than 8% higher yesterday, up 27.3p at 356.8p by the close of trading.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here