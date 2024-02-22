BRAZEN Studios is an independent jewellery & goldsmith studio based in Glasgow, Scotland, and was founded in 2004 by Director & Designer Sarah Raffel.

They are based within Glasgow’s iconic ‘Hatrack’ building in the heart of the city where each piece of jewellery is designed, developed and then ultimately completed within their on-site workshop.

The design and workshop studio is centred around the creation of beautifully crafted jewellery and offers design expertise from over 20 years of craft. Brazen also offers in-house Studio Collections, including series of one-off & limited edition pieces that are available online for immediate shipping.

An award-winning jewellery studio their main passion is for creating custom and bespoke items. For Brazen, bespoke describes the process of visualising, developing and building a piece of jewellery from scratch to create something deeply personal and completely one of a kind.

They also specialise in breathing life into heirloom or unworn existing jewellery, remodelling elements into something that can be worn for another lifetime. Each part of your design is hand-drawn by Sarah and brought to life by our small team of specialists.

Brazen work closely with their clients to understand their preferences and personality so that each piece truly reflects their individual style. The main aim is to make the process engaging and informative, but most of all enjoyable.

Drawing has always been the starting point for Sarah ever since she was a child. She trained as a designer and jeweller at The Glasgow School of Art where she graduated in 2003 with 1st class honours.

Since opening Brazen Studios in 2004 she continues to develop all designs, from client consultation through to the visual concept stages, finalising in a traditional set of hand drawn elevations. She will also guide you through picking the right gemstone and the various aesthetic and technical considerations when putting a bespoke piece together.

Once the design is confirmed and modelled, the precious elements are then taken from their raw form to their beautiful finished glory.

Sarah runs the business alongside her sister, Gillian Currie, who as a previous Event Co-ordinator for the House for and Art Lover, is incredibly adept at managing multiple tasks and is key to keeping the rhythm within the studio and ensuring each client project is on track. Gillian is also responsible for the running of the business social media and website.

Alongside the duo are Nik, Igor and Erik who provide years of diamond setting and CAD modelling expertise.

Design appointments are available Tuesday - Friday and selected Saturdays and can be booked online via their website. They can also schedule telephone or Zoom appointments for those unable to visit and have worked with many clients as far afield as Australia and Texas.

SHEILA FLEET JEWELLERY

SHEILA Fleet OBE is one of Scotland’s leading designer-makers of gold, silver and platinum jewellery.

After humble beginnings in a converted shed back in 1993, Sheila now employs a team of skilled craftspeople in her Orkney Workshop, where all her jewellery is designed, made, and shipped all over the world.

From the sea to the sky, Sheila’s designs are inspired by the beautiful landscapes and history of Scotland, especially Orkney, her island home. Discover designs inspired by Orkney’s Neolithic history such as Ogham, Standing Stones and Lunar. For designs inspired by nature explore Sheila’s Honeybee, Daisy and Seasons collections!

All Sheila’s collections start with a sketch before being made into three-dimensional forms. Sheila’s jewellery is renowned for its vibrant enamel colours; enamels inspired by the seasons and the ever-changing colours of Orkney’s seas, skies and landscape.

These colourways are unique to Sheila Fleet Jewellery, and over one hundred have been created, including Sheila's iconic Pentland, Storm and Mill Sands enamels, alongside her vibrant Rainbow and Hot Pink. Many of Sheila’s designs are further enhanced with sparkling precious and semi-precious gemstones, each set-by-hand by our skilled jewellers.

Sheila Fleet is one of only two jewellers in the world authorised to make and sell Scottish Gold from Cononish Gold Mine, Scotland's only commercial gold mine. Scottish Gold comes from remote hills in the West of Scotland, near the village of Tyndrum.

If you would like to own and cherish a unique Sheila Fleet Scottish Gold design in exclusive 18ct yellow, white or rose gold, please get in touch on +44 (0)1856 861 203 or email us at scottishgold@sheilafleet.com.

Sheila Fleet Jewellery remains a family-run business and has five retail locations across Scotland: two in Orkney—the Kirkwall Gallery in Orkney’s capital, and The Kirk Gallery & Café in Tankerness—as well as shops in Edinburgh, Glasgow, and St Andrews.

ORTAK

ORTAK is renowned for its exquisitely crafted, distinctive Scottish jewellery, featuring silver, gold and vibrant enamel designs. We take great pride in our advanced manufacturing processes.

Each piece of jewellery is meticulously handcrafted in Orkney with pride before being delivered to its new owners. Leveraging the latest technology, alongside our skilled artisans, we craft stunning pieces of jewellery that stand out for their beauty and craftsmanship.

Ortak not only presents an beloved back catalogue but also introduces our latest creations. Beyond this, we offer a bespoke customization service for our existing designs. Envision your piece with personalized enamel colourways, or elevate it with the addition of diamonds or other precious stones to design truly unique treasure. The possibilities are endless.

As the sole Scottish jewellery manufacturer certified by the Responsible Jewellery Council, Ortak is at the forefront of sustainable and ethical jewellery production.

This prestigious certification is a testament to our unwavering commitment to not only creating beautiful jewellery but doing so in a manner that respects both people and the planet.

Every design that emerges from Ortak is infused with this commitment, ensuring that our clients receive not just a piece of jewellery, but a symbol of responsible luxury and ethical beauty.

With Ortak, you're not just purchasing jewellery; you're embracing a legacy of Scottish craftsmanship, ethical manufacturing, and unparalleled beauty.'

SHEILA KERR JEWELLERY

SHEILA began her creative journey by returning to college to learn the art of silversmithing progressing to goldsmithing.

By combining her background as a Business Management lecturer with her creativity, Sheila launched Sheila Kerr Jewellery in September 2011.

Sheila creates her designer jewellery in her studio at Irvine harbourside in Ayrshire, Scotland.

She is inspired by the stunning landscapes and literature of Scotland and is passionate about what she does!

Sheila was recently awarded runner up for Jewellery Designer of the year by the National Association of Jewellers.

All of Sheila’s precious metal jewellery carries her Personal Hallmark which is stamped by the illustrious Edinburgh Assay Office.

Not only does the hallmark guarantee the quality of the precious metal, it also significantly increases the value of each piece of jewellery.

