That’s why it’s so important for companies and leaders to take their own Environmental, Social Impact and Good Governance (ESG for short) seriously – they can no longer ignore it.

This summer, the UK Government will announce the UK Sustainability Disclosure Standards (SDS) that will set out corporate disclosures on the sustainability-related risks and opportunities that companies face.



They will form the basis of any future requirements in UK legislation or regulation for companies to report on risks and opportunities relating to sustainability matters, including risks and opportunities arising from climate change.

Whilst they will not be effective for another four years – reporting in 2028 what companies do in 2027 – it will mark a significant accountability milestone and should ramp up the urgency with which organisations take action on ESG.



The key, however, is not to wait for that change to come, but get out ahead of it to ensure change is delivered in a measured, strategic, and effective way.

We are working with more than 45 SMEs across Scotland through the fully-funded Good Business Accelerator programme to help them grow sustainably. A core element is highlighting the importance of getting ahead of this impending legislation.

Relevant departments mustn’t wait for their CEO or CFO to come with new demands for measuring, managing and reporting on key elements of your performance under the pillars of environmental sustainability, social impact or good governance, but to get on the front foot now.

It pays to do so. McKinsey estimates that $9-12 trillion in sustainability investment opportunities will emerge by 2030, with Porter Novelli research also suggesting ‘sustainable’ marketed products grow 2.7x faster than alternatives; 56% of staff are more inclined to stay at a sustainable company; environmentally focused startups are twice as likely to survive; and 48% of new products pitches include sustainability.

A sustainable business, of course, is one that grows in a way that looks after its people and the planet as well as long-term resilience and profitability. As all good leaders know, people are their biggest asset, their customers are their bloodline, and without a planet to operate in, there is no business.

What can be done now

To help kick off the focus on ESG, here is a simple checklist to ask of your company in each sustainability pillar. Start to socialise these questions within your management meetings and in briefings to the board, whilst shoring up your evidence at operational level, and kick start a transformational shift to being a better business for your people, and the planet.

Are you getting the diverse perspectives you need to find innovative solutions to the current social, economic and environmental issues you could be helping to solve? (Image: Getty Images)

Governance

How representative are your decision makers – of your employees, your customers? Who's on your board, what’s the makeup of your management team and how are decisions made?

What KPIs are you reporting up to the board? How holistic are they in terms of people, planet and profit? What can you add?

Are you demonstrating leadership in sustainability? Is a clear message coming from the top? Are leaders educated on innovating and decision making with sustainable growth in mind? How can this be incorporated into your leadership programmes?

Environment

Are you measuring your scope 1 ,2, and 3 emissions as a company? It’s the first step to the net zero journey that we all need to make.

Are you supporting your workforce to make climate friendly commuting and business travel options? What more can you do?

What are the other material environmental issues and resources relevant to your business? Is it water, waste, land? Start a discussion and get people engaged and involved in reducing your impact as a business.

Social

Are you listening to your people? What are they passionate about in terms of social and environmental impact and what would they love to see you make a difference to as a company?

How engaged are your people? How are you involving them in establishing how you can be a better business for people and planet? How are they helping the business take action?

Are you getting the diverse perspectives you need to find innovative solutions to the current social, economic and environmental issues you could be helping to solve? How could you improve the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion of your people?

Mehalah Beckett is Chief Sustainability Officer at Connect Three, which helps support businesses as they grow sustainably.