The scams see people receive a call from a person claiming to be a police officer alerting them to account activity/fraudulent activity on their account. In the phone call, personal questions are asked for security reasons. In some cases, the victim is instructed to visit their bank to withdraw money and pass it to a third person.

Detective Sergeant Nicol McPherson said: “We are asking members of the public to be aware of scams and take precautions to avoid becoming a victim.

“These scams are not always easy to spot and anyone can be fooled. These criminals are experts at impersonating people, organisations and the police. Often they have details about a person they shouldn’t convincing people they are legitimate.

“I would encourage anyone who receives a call from someone claiming to be from their bank or financial institution to make sure the person calling is genuine.

“If in doubt hang up and contact the bank using the phone number on the back of your card or official paperwork. If the caller is genuine, they will understand your hesitation, don’t feel pressured to handing over details or withdrawing money.”

Anyone who thinks they may have fallen victim to this scam is asked to contact 101.