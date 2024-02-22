Enquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible for dumping over 300 tyres from the side of the A82 into Loch Ness.
The incident was reported to Highland Council on Monday, January 29, and is believed to have occurred sometime over the weekend between January 27 and 28.
The investigation is being led by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) and anyone with information is urged to contact them.
Ness District Salmon Fishery Board and salmon farming company Mowi volunteered to take part in a joint operation to remove all the tyres from the iconic loch.
Mowi staff worked alongside Highland Council operatives over a three-day period to clear the tyres.
Chairman of Highland Council’s Communities and Place Committee, Cllr Graham Mackenzie, said: “The Council is extremely grateful for the support which ensured this horrendous incidence of fly-tipping was dealt with quickly.
“The location of the tyres made recovery problematic but was made possible thanks to some fantastic collaborative work between our staff, staff from Mowi, and members of the Ness Salmon Fishery Board.”
He added: “It is very disappointing these tyres were recklessly disposed of in this manner without a thought for the environmental impact on one of Scotland’s most beautiful and popular tourist locations.
“Highland Council is already facing a significant budget gap and mindless acts like this only add to those financial pressures. Money spent on dealing with incidents like this only drains valuable resources needed to protect essential public services.”
Paul Griffiths, Unit Manager at SEPA, said: “Waste crime has a serious and detrimental impact on our environment, communities and compliant businesses. Tyres in particular have the potential to release hazardous substances if set on fire and are a blight on the landscape if not treated, recycled or disposed of properly.
“A lack of evidence often makes catching the culprits extremely difficult, and the first line of defence is stopping criminals getting their hands on waste in the first place. A legitimate operator should be able to tell you their SEPA waste carrier licence number and the exact location your waste will be taken to. If they won’t provide those two pieces of information, don’t give them your waste.
“Our investigation into this incident at Loch Ness remains ongoing and we strongly urge anyone with information about who might be responsible to come forward.”
