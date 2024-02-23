A TAYSIDE pub hailed as a “true gem” on the Dundee hospitality scene has come on to the market.
The Ellenbank Bar is described by property firm Graham + Sibbald as a “charming traditional pub” in the heart of the city that comes with an “esteemed reputation”.
The pub, which is said to be in turnkey condition, has been run by the same tenant for more than 30 years. And according to the selling agent the outlet offers a “fantastic opportunity for the right buyer to increase the turnover of the business”.
Martin Sutherland, licensed trade and business agent with Graham + Sibbald, said: “We are delighted to be marketing The Ellenbank. This pub is well presented benefitting from an already outstanding reputation and client base, the unit would suit either a hands-on operator or a landlord who can take the established business and develop it further.”
The Ellenbank trades on an open plan ground level that combines a traditional bar with modern fixtures and fittings. It also has a fully kitted commercial kitchen.
The pub is located at 128 Alexander Street.
