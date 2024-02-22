READ MORE: Holyrood committee has 'significant concerns' over care reforms

Criticism of the bill has been mounting in recent months, with MSPs, councils, unions and charities and carer’s groups expressing concerns.

It has already been delayed to 2029.

In their report, produced after months of scrutiny, the Health, Social Care and Sport Committee said that while they appreciated that this is a ‘framework Bill’ - which means decisions on some of the finer details will be made later - the lack of information on how the NCS would operate was “concerning.”

MSPs said this had limited their ability to scrutinise the proposals effectively.

Ahead of the next parliamentary stage, they have called on ministers to “explore the possibility of establishing an expert legislative advisory group for the Bill to help guide the proposed co-design process.”

The Committee has also given “due notice” to the Scottish Government that it will require additional time to take further evidence on the content of any amendments to Bill.

Clare Haughey, the SNP MSP who is convener of the Health, Social Care and Sport Committee, said: “We welcome the Scottish Government taking on board the views and concerns of stakeholders and its plan to revise the original proposals, but it is essential details of these revised proposals are shared with the Committee in a timely manner and sufficient time is allowed for the Committee to undertake substantial further scrutiny ahead of formal Stage 2 proceedings.

“It is on this basis that that a majority of our committee has concluded that it recommends that the Parliament should agree to the general principles of the Bill.”

Labour MSPs Paul Sweeney and Carol Mochan dissented from some of the Committee’s concluding recommendations on the general principles of the Bill.

Scottish Labour deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie announced her party will not back the Bill at its first vote next week.

Speaking in Holyrood on Thursday, she also criticised the committee for backing the Bill.

Dame Jackie said the “page after page of criticism” in the report did not match with the final recommendation, and she asked Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone if there is a mechanism for the committee to look again at the report in light of changes made since the Bill was introduced.

Ms Johnstone said MSPs can table a motion under parliamentary rules that, if passed, would compel a committee to reconsider a report.

READ MORE: MSPs query SNP care shake-up costs after up to £1.2bn lopped off bill

SNP MSP Emma Harper said the committee’s support was welcome.

“This takes us a step closer to improving the quality, fairness and consistency of social care provision across Scotland; easing pressure on our NHS and representing a huge investment in those who deliver and receive care.

“Scotland can and will build a National Care Service that meets the needs of the people it will serve, and this Bill is instrumental in achieving that goal."

Colin Poolman, the Scotland Director of the Royal College of Nursing said: "As we’ve made clear throughout the process, we share the Scottish government’s desire to improve the quality and consistency of social care and community health services.

"But we’re still unclear how the Bill will achieve this or address the challenges facing a sector in crisis.

“Despite the pause to the Bill, we still have serious concerns about the lack of a detailed plan around how the NCS will operate or even a clear definition of what functions the NCS will be responsible for. Pushing ahead as it stands will do nothing to address the current crisis."