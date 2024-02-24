It was a major shipbuilding centre of the Soviet Union with three yards which produced warships, carriers and fishing trawlers, and still supports the industry today.

At the outbreak of war in February 2022 it was besieged by Russian forces as a strategically important industrial area, but they were repelled from the city by April.

Mykolaiv has nonetheless endured relentless bombardment due to its proximity to the frontline and to Kherson.

The twining will be officially announced at an event in George Square on Saturday, which marks the two-year anniversary of the Russian invasion.

Lord Provost Jacqueline McLaren said: “This twinning agreement is a golden opportunity for Glasgow and Mykolaiv to demonstrate the true value of twinning and the benefits it can bring our cities and citizens.

“Glasgow enters this twinning partnership reflecting the sentiments of our city’s Patron Saint, St Mungo – to allow our citizens here in Glasgow and there, in Mykolaiv to flourish.”

“My message to Ukrainians here in Glasgow and beyond is that you can count on Glasgow as a steadfast friend. This Memorandum of Understanding a clear demonstration of our friendship and support.”

The Mayor of Mykolaiv Oleksandr Syenkevych said:“The city has been bombarded almost continuously and currently the main problem is that people do not have access to clean water since the source of supply was the Dnipro River.

"However, in spring 2022 the Russians destroyed these water pipes in the Kherson region. Currently our partner cities and international organisations help us with water purification with osmosis systems and clean water supply.”

He also outlined a ‘Master Plan’ to develop the city with the help of the United Nation’s Economic Commission adding: “We are ready for alliances with different cities, and I sincerely hope for productive co-operation between Glasgow and Mykolaiv.”

Leader of Glasgow City Council Susan Aitken said: "This twinning arrangement is significant for both of our cities – a friendship forged between Glasgow and Mykolaiv which can build bonds of cooperation, collaboration and common purpose.

“Glasgow is a city which over the years has stood in solidarity with those facing persecution and injustice. It is in this spirit that our city was amongst the first in the UK to offer our support to the nation and people of Ukraine.

“It is a source of pride that we have been able to provide the many hundreds of Ukrainians seeking sanctuary in our city with accommodation and the support to lessen – as much as possible – the trauma of fleeing their homeland.

“The potential areas of co-operation suggested by our friends in Mykolaiv – from citizenship to economic development, construction and urban management to the green transition and sustainability, and science, technology, and education, to culture, sport and young people – reflects our own agendas for cooperation.

“But Ukraine is more than a country at war and victim of aggression. It is a country with its own rich culture and heritage, a modern European nation. Our twinning will be guided by that and we look forward to a long relationship now and in the future when Ukraine has prevailed in the unprovoked war against its sovereignty and its people.”