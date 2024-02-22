READ MORE: Brian Wilson: Post Office Horizon victims deserve quick justice in Scotland

Humza Yousaf previously promised to clear the name of all those affected by the dodgy software in Scotland, saying that his preference would be to pass a Legislative Consent Motion to allow the UK Government's legal fix to apply north of the border.

However, Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC undermined that commitment, telling MSPs that there would be no quick solution and that it was “imperative that due process is followed.”

She said the “right process” for people to clear their names was through the Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission (SCCRC) and the High Court of Appeal.

Speaking at First Minister's Questions last month, Mr Yousaf did say that the Scottish Government was “already working on contingencies around separate Scottish legislation if that is required”.

More than 700 Post Office branch managers around the UK were prosecuted between 1999 and 2015, including around 60 in Scotland.

The faulty Horizon accounting software made it look as though money was missing from their shops.

It's thought that another 3,000 former Post Office workers across the UK could also be affected. Many of them will have lost their jobs and incomes.

In his written ministerial statement, Mr Hollinrake said the UK Government will quash convictions defined by “clear and objective criteria”.

He admitted that the legislation was likely to also clear the names of people “who were, in fact, guilty of a crime”.

But he said this was a “price worth paying” in order to quash convictions for many innocent people.

The minister said: “We are keen to ensure that the legislation achieves its goal of bringing prompt justice to all of those who were wrongfully convicted as a result of the scandal, followed by rapid financial redress.”

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.