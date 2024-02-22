Tributes have been paid to former BBC Radio Orkney star Dave Gray, who has died following a short illness.

In a statement, the broadcaster wrote: “Everyone at BBC Radio Orkney is grieving the sudden loss of our friend and colleague Dave Gray, who died on Wednesday following a short illness.

“For three decades Dave was the heart and soul of the BBC in Orkney and we will miss him terribly.

“Our thoughts are with his family and many friends at this most difficult of times.

“We will be sharing our tribute to Dave on Friday morning's Around Orkney at 7.30am.”