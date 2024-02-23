The new plans for Frogston Road East in Edinburgh follow earlier community consultation.

READ MORE: £1 billion plan for 3000 homes

While new figures on housing have not yet been suggested, updated plans that earlier included around 500 homes are now under consultation.

The developers said: "Two previous consultations have been held for this proposal.

"Following the previous consultation, we have reviewed feedback received and have been continuing pre-application engagement with City of Edinburgh Council, resulting in a number of changes to the proposal.

"Following the last public consultation event, and subsequent consultation with the council, a number of updates and amendments have been made to the proposal.”

READ MORE: 250 new homes 'in jeopardy'

These include increased active travel routes through the site, connecting to the wider existing street network, relocation of commercial uses set within a community hub, including dedicated segregated routes for walking and cycling through green spaces, positioned to be closer to existing homes, and "setting it at the heart of the community".

It is to include new mobility hub, retail and commercial space. The mobility hub will offer services such as "co-location of public transport, incorporating car club spaces, provision of clear and visible travel information, bike storage and parking, electric vehicle charging and taxi facilities".

It also includes click and collect facilities and delivery lockers and more detailed substantial landscape planting proposal, with different types of open space for different uses and a range of biodiversity habitats.

READ MORE: Homes in landmark former hospital to be put on market for sale

The developers added: "This proposal would provide essential new homes, including affordable homes, offering a wide range of sizes and types to meet with local need and demand.

"The proposed new community hub will provide a focal point for the local area, providing opportunity for new businesses, services and amenities, alongside high quality open space and play areas."

Views should be submitted to Holder Planning by February 28.