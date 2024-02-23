Sir Lindsay Hoyle's decision came after a last-minute meeting with Sir Keir Starmer.

He has since apologised for his handling of the debate and claimed it was taken because of fears MPs might be targetted by angry protesters.

In a column for the Telegraph, Ms Braverman said: “I may have been sacked because I spoke out against the appeasement of Islamists, but I would do it again because we need to wake up to what we are sleep-walking into: a ghettoised society where free expression and British values are diluted. Where sharia law, the Islamist mob and anti-Semites take over communities.”

She added: “On a day when Keir Starmer should have shown character, he bowed to the mob, abused his position and undermined the integrity of Parliament.

“Conventions cast aside, the Speaker's legitimacy destroyed, and democracy denied. Trust was shattered by Starmer's backroom deal.

“The mask has slipped: in hock to the Islamists, he is responsible for one of the most shameful days of our democracy.

“By effectively taking the Speaker hostage, he brought Parliament into disrepute. This is the behaviour of tyrants.

"The Islamists, the extremists and the anti-Semites are in charge. They have bullied the Labour Party, they have bullied our institutions, and they have bullied our country into submission.”

Taking to X, the site formerly known as Twitter, Mr Yousaf shared his anger at the article.

“Suella Braverman is the worst of politicians,” he said. “An individual who deliberately stokes the fires of racial and religious tensions for self-serving purposes, with no regard to the greater societal damage she is doing.

“The very definition of a scorched earth policy. Shameful.”

Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper also criticised the comments.

She told the BBC: “I think this is total nonsense. It’s sadly what you would expect from Suella Braverman, who has a history of just deliberately saying inflammatory things for the sake of headlines.

“If you recall the way in which she attacked the police in the run-up to Armistice Day and the impact that had on protests and on attacks on the police at that time. That was the reason she was sacked from being home secretary.

“I don’t think we should take seriously her comments.”

Sir Keir has denied suggestions he pressured Sir Lindsay into selecting a Labour amendment to the SNP motion in a bid to avert a potential rebellion by nearly 100 of his MPs.

He also rejected the claim the Speaker was told he would be removed after the next general election if he refused.

The Labour leader insisted he “simply urged” him to have “the broadest possible debate” by putting a number of options in front of MPs.

Alba MP Neale Hanvey has now written to Parliament's Privileges Committee calling for an "urgent and rapid investigation" into Sir Keir's behaviour. He suggested the Labour leader's actions may amount "to a contempt of the House."

68 MPs have now signed an early day motion expressing no confidence in the Speaker.

On Friday morning, Rishi Sunak said that he thought Sir Lindsay’s choice over the Gaza debate was “concerning.”

The Prime Minister told reporters: “What happened in Parliament earlier this week was concerning.

“The usual ways in which Parliament works, the usual processes which govern how Parliament works, were changed.

“Now, the Speaker subsequently apologised for that and said that he made the wrong decision.”