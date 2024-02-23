David Higgins, of Cornerstone, said: “It has been an absolute pleasure handling the sale of this business and property in Oban on behalf of Alister and Sally Jackson.

“Best wishes to Lochaber Larder who have obtained a wonderful business to go with their established operation in Fort William.”

The shop was founded by Mr Jackson's grandfather and uncle.

The agent also said: “Jackson Butchers occupies a prominent trading location at the southern end of George Street, the main commercial trading thoroughfare in the popular Argyll town of Oban on Scotland’s west coast.

“George Street overlooks the promenade and harbour and offers a wide range of retail and hospitality businesses both for locals and visitors.” The shop won awards including for its Lorne sausage.

Odysseus becomes first private spacecraft to land on the Moon

A lunar lander built by a US spaceflight company has become the first privately owned spacecraft to land on the Moon.

Intuitive Machines’s Nova-C Odysseus lander touched down on the Moon’s south pole region at 23.23pm UK time on Thursday. The moment also marked the first US Moon landing since the final mission of the Apollo programme, Apollo 17, more than 50 years ago.

'True gem' of Dundee hospitality trade now on the market

A pub hailed as a “true gem” on the Dundee hospitality scene has come on to the market.

The Ellenbank Bar is described by property firm Graham + Sibbald as a “charming traditional pub” in the heart of the city that comes with an “esteemed reputation”. The pub, which is said to be in turnkey condition, has been run by the same tenant for more than 30 years.