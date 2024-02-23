A third-generation butcher shop has been sold as the family retires from the business.
Cornerstone Business Agents said the high-turnover butcher founded in 1932 has an “exceptional reputation within local community and beyond family” and has been sold to another food business.
David Higgins, of Cornerstone, said: “It has been an absolute pleasure handling the sale of this business and property in Oban on behalf of Alister and Sally Jackson.
“Best wishes to Lochaber Larder who have obtained a wonderful business to go with their established operation in Fort William.”
The shop was founded by Mr Jackson's grandfather and uncle.
The agent also said: “Jackson Butchers occupies a prominent trading location at the southern end of George Street, the main commercial trading thoroughfare in the popular Argyll town of Oban on Scotland’s west coast.
“George Street overlooks the promenade and harbour and offers a wide range of retail and hospitality businesses both for locals and visitors.” The shop won awards including for its Lorne sausage.
