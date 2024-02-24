Scottish Dogs Trust staff are climbing a munro in honour of a "much-loved" and "treasured" colleague who has been given just months to live.
Ronnie Bell has worked at the shelter in Glasgow ever since it opened 17 years ago and has "never lost his passion for caring for dogs".
But the canine carer was recently diagnosed with terminal oesophageal cancer and told he had several months left.
Glasgow rehoming centre manager Sandra Downie said: "I still remember Ronnie's first interview, he was so passionate. It was a total career change, he decided he wanted to spend the rest of his working days helping dogs, that meant a lot to him.
"I was overwhelmed with his passion. He's been part of the team since then, he's been here our whole life span.
"He's so lovely, such a caring person about everyone. With the dogs, there's nothing that's too much, there's nothing he wouldn't do for them.
"The customers love him, people remember him from six plus years ago from introducing them to their dog. He's so passionate about making dogs' lives better."
Ronnie would also make staff smile and laugh during emotional moments to cheer them up, she said.
"I can't even describe how much change he's made over the years. He's almost a father figure here.
"There's some days when it's cold and wet and he'd be like 'those boys and girls need us, you are the highlight of their day'. The dogs came first and we are there to make their lives easier.
"The dogs absolutely adore him. He liked being here, seeing the difference he could make.
"We all feel incredibly privileged to have worked with him, there's nothing we could do that would be enough to show how much he means to us."
To show their support, staff have taken on a fundraising challenge to climb Ronnie's favourite mountain, Ben Lomond.
An avid-hill walker, Ronnie has successfully bagged all 282 munros in Scotland, and climbed Ben Lomond every Christmas day with his wife for years.
At his request, all the money raised will go back to the charity where he has worked since 2006.
Dogs Trust colleague Claire Herd said: "Ronnie is a very passionate, enthusiastic individual who really cares for the dogs.
"He just wants to find them the best home and goes out his way for them. He's been inspirational to the team, his energy levels.
"When we found out about his diagnosis, we were all devastated because we love him to pieces. He said he'd had a great life and has no regrets.
"He's taken it all in his stride and was even comforting us. He adores the team almost as much as we adore him, and is as passionate as ever about changing dogs lives."
The fundraiser has already surpassed its £2,500 target and is available at: justgiving.com/page/ronniedogstrust
