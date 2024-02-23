A pedestrian has died in hospital a week after being hit by a bus in Edinburgh.
Andrew Grant, 74, was involved in a collision with a bus on Oxgangs Road North in the capital at around 8.50pm on Friday, February 16.
He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries and died on Thursday February 22.
In a statement issued through Police Scotland, his family said: “Devastatingly, and after a week of fighting for his life in the intensive care unit at Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary, our dad, husband, brother, uncle, papa, passed away at 7.03pm on Thursday night.
READ MORE: Man injured after firearm discharged at property in Stirling
“We, as a family, have had the most tragic and heartbreaking week, so please live today like it’s your last, because tomorrow may never come.
“We ask that our privacy is respected.”
Police are keen to trace members of the public – who were wearing military uniforms – who provided assistance to Mr Grant before emergency services arrived at the scene last Friday.
Road Policing Sergeant Louise Birrell said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr Grant at this difficult time. We will continue to offer them support as our investigations progress.
“I’d like to thank everyone who has come forward with information so far. There are a number of people we’re still keen to trace who witnessed what happened, particularly those who provided first aid to Andrew at the scene.
“It’s believed they were wearing military uniforms. I’d urge them to get in touch with us.
“Anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage of the Oxgangs Road North area around the time is asked to contact police.”
Police can be contacted on 101, quoting reference 3657 of February 16.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here