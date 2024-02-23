He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries and died on Thursday February 22.

In a statement issued through Police Scotland, his family said: “Devastatingly, and after a week of fighting for his life in the intensive care unit at Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary, our dad, husband, brother, uncle, papa, passed away at 7.03pm on Thursday night.

“We, as a family, have had the most tragic and heartbreaking week, so please live today like it’s your last, because tomorrow may never come.

“We ask that our privacy is respected.”

Police are keen to trace members of the public – who were wearing military uniforms – who provided assistance to Mr Grant before emergency services arrived at the scene last Friday.

Road Policing Sergeant Louise Birrell said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr Grant at this difficult time. We will continue to offer them support as our investigations progress.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has come forward with information so far. There are a number of people we’re still keen to trace who witnessed what happened, particularly those who provided first aid to Andrew at the scene.

“It’s believed they were wearing military uniforms. I’d urge them to get in touch with us.

“Anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage of the Oxgangs Road North area around the time is asked to contact police.”

Police can be contacted on 101, quoting reference 3657 of February 16.