Lockerbie will see Firth play Dr Jim Swire, who lost his 23-year-old daughter Flora in the 1988 air disaster and has relentlessly pursued justice with his wife Jane ever since.

Read more: Colin Firth to star in new drama series about Lockerbie disaster

The five-part Sky & Peacock original mini-series is based on the book The Lockerbie Bombing: A Father's Search for Justice by Jim Swire and Peter Biddulph, as well as other sources.

Considered one of the worst terrorist attacks in history, all 259 passengers and crew of Pan Am Flight 103 were killed when the bomb exploded over Lockerbie, with 11 residents dying after the plane came down over the Scottish town.

Colin Firth in St Vincent Street, Glasgow (Image: Gordon Terris)

Libyan national Abdelbaset al-Megrahi was convicted of the crime in 2001 and later released on compassionate grounds. Shortly after the Lockerbie bombing, families of the victims joined together to launch a campaign for truth and justice.

Among them was Dr Jim Swire whose campaign has taken him to Libya to meet face-to-face with Colonel Gaddafi, to 10 Downing Street to meet with successive Prime Ministers and to the corridors of power in the US where he worked with the American victims’ groups to mount pressure on Washington for tighter airport security, well before 9/11.

According to the Sky & Peacock Original announcement: "Lockerbie will provide an intimate account of a man, a husband, and a father who risks everything in memory of his daughter and the unflinching pursuit of truth and justice."

Read more: Lockerbie disaster: When will the truth finally be told?

Renowned Scottish playwright David Harrower (Blackbird, Knives in Hens) joins the series as lead writer, while Maryam Hamidi (Vigil) is guest writer on an episode.

BAFTA Award-winning Otto Bathurst (Peaky Blinders, The Winter King) is lead director, while Jim Loach (Save Me) will also direct an episode.

Lockerbie will be available on Sky and streaming service NOW in the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria, and on Peacock in the US.

Perhaps best known for playing Mr Darcy in the TV adaptation of Pride and Prejudice as well as Mark Darcy in Bridget Jones' Diary, Mr Firth has also starred in The King's Speech, Mamma Mia, and the Kingsman franchise.