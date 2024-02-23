The SNP have been dealt a blow in a by election in the Borders losing a seat on the local council to the Conservatives.
Tory candidate John Bathgate took a massive 58.5% of the vote to win the Jedburgh and District seat on Scottish Borders Council.
The party saw its share of the vote rise by 8.2% on the 2022 council election result, while the SNP’s vote share dropped by 5.7%.
Mr Bathgate polled almost 1,000 first preference votes more than his SNP rival - Phil Dixon.
But less than a third of the 7,232 people eligible to vote turned out.
The Conservatives now hold all three seats in the multi-member ward, with Councillor Scott Hamilton and Councillor Sandy Scott remaining in post.
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said the victory was "further proof that in swathes of parliamentary seats across Scotland only the Scottish Conservatives can beat the SNP."
He said: “My congratulations go to John Bathgate as our party’s newest councillor after his terrific by-election win.
“John ran a fantastic campaign and I know he will be an excellent councillor and a strong voice for Jedburgh and District on Scottish Borders Council.
“This superb gain for the Scottish Conservatives shows that in swathes of seats across the country, only we can stand up to the SNP and shift the focus on to Scotland’s real priorities – like growing the economy and sorting out our ailing public services.
“This council ward falls into the Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk parliamentary seat. This is a constituency, like many across Scotland, which will be a straight fight between the SNP and the Scottish Conservatives, who are standing up for rural Scotland.”
The by-election was triggered after SNP councillor Pam Brown stood down for health reasons on November 23.
She was elected in 2022 to represent the Jedburgh and District ward on the local authority.
The council is currently run by a Conservative-Independent coalition, while SNP makes up the biggest opposition group with nine councillors.
The results of the Jedburgh and District by-election is as follows (changes from 2022 in brackets): Scottish Conservative – 1,377, 58.5% (+8.2); SNP – 410, 17.4% (-5.7); Labour – 241, 10.2%; Lib Dems – 166, 7.1%; Greens – 135, 5.7% (-1.4).
The Conservative victory will be disappointing for the SNP who are campaigning to oust all six Scottish Conservative MPs at the general election later this year.
No date has yet been set for polling day, but in January Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said it was his "working assumption" that it would be in the second half of the year.
Councillor Elaine Thornton-Nicol, leader of the SNP group at Scottish Borders Council, said: "Taking into account everything that's going on around us, I find it incredibly hard to believe that people continue to vote for parties that are destroying lives on a daily basis through the cost of living crisis."
But she added: "It is about democracy."
The council by-election was held yesterday with votes counted this morning at Scottish Borders Council headquarters in Newtown St Boswells.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel