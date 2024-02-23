A travel agency chief claims businesses in the sector north of the Border are at a disadvantage relative to their English counterparts.
Barrhead Travel president Jacqueline Dobson, in her first speech as president of the Scottish Passenger Agents’ Association, launched a broadside at the Scottish Government over business rates and apprenticeships.
She hammered home her view that firms in the sector in Scotland were at a disadvantage because of “the fact that rates relief provided south of the border is denied in Scotland”.
The hospitality, retail and leisure sectors north of the Border have campaigned unsuccessfully in recent times for the Scottish Government to replicate the business rates relief of up to 75% provided to businesses operating in these industries south of the Border.
Ms Dobson, addressing around 350 guests including senior leaders from across the travel sector and Scottish politicians at a dinner in Glasgow on Thursday night, said: “We are another year down the line where we are at a disadvantage compared with our English counterparts. Business might be doing well for many, but rates and bills are skyrocketing for those who choose to trade on the high street.
“When the ONS (Office for National Statistics) continues to report downward spending patterns for retail, travel bucks the trend with even more spending than last year. Barclays, for instance, reported spend for travel agents in December grew yet again - at a rate of 12.8% - with growth continuing in January at a rate of 8% year on year.”
She called for “robust” support packages which “encourage retail travel to thrive and expand on our dwindling high streets in Scotland”.
Ms Dobson meanwhile highlighted “industry frustrations” over what she described as an “unacceptable” lack of support for investment in people and an apprenticeship levy which she claimed was “unfit for purpose”.
She said: “I remain very disappointed that we now no longer have any funding available for Scottish travel apprentices with the courses about to become extinct across colleges.
“To add insult to injury, the vital flexible workforce development fund has been withdrawn due to budget cuts - meaning that there is even less funding available to travel businesses.”
Ms Dobson added: “We are paying into the same levy pot as every other industry across the UK - yet we cannot utilise our own funding for the courses that would make a difference to our businesses.”
She praised the resilience of the travel industry in the face of global challenges and uncertainty.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here