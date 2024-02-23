The hotel has played host to stars such as Harry Styles, Beyonce and David Beckham and long served as a training base for the Scotland national men's football team ahead of international matches, before they switched to the new national performance centre at Oriam in 2016, but went into administration last year.

Experienced hotel operators Michels & Taylor were instructed to support the Joint Administrators in managing the resort, pending a sale.

A major renovation is now planned to enable it to rival destinations such as Cameron House and Gleneagles, with the first images released of the new leisure facilities, incorporating both the gym and pool hall.

CGI images show the new gym as an open-plan multi-functional space, designed by Curveline, with cardio machines overlooking the pool and PRIMAL Performance Series half racks, benches, and free weights.

The gym layout offers interchangeable workout options, including small group classes and personal training sessions for both members and guests.

Later this year, the resort will also undergo a major overhaul of its existing spa facilities, with outline plans including the addition of an indoor/outdoor wellness suite, providing views out to the River Clyde and the rolling Old-Kilpatrick hills beyond.

Inspired by the sleek simplicity of Scandinavian design, the exciting plans from award winning spa designer, Curveline, are sympathetic to the listed building structure whilst modernising the spa as a luxurious, tranquil retreat for the senses, focused on wellness and wellbeing. Phase two of the refurbishment will also include a new wellness suite and spin studio.

General manager, Joe Gallacher, said: “It is an incredibly exciting time at Mar Hall. After a period of uncertainty for our members, guests, and staff, we are now in an extremely strong position with a multi-million-pound investment that will return the entire resort to its former glory.

“Since the acquisition, we have been busy working behind the scenes making much-needed, immediate cosmetic changes to the property.

Mar Hall (Image: Curveline Design)

"We are now thrilled to be kickstarting the first phase of a very comprehensive redevelopment programme at the resort with the introduction of a new spa and leisure offering, and to be able to give our members and guests a sneak preview (the first of many) of what is to come.

“We’ve been welcoming guests back to the resort and it’s fantastic to be busy again – not only selling out rooms, but also filling our calendar with wedding bookings and other events. We look forward to inviting our members and guests to the resort to showcase the new vision for Mar Hall as we take them on this exciting journey with us.”