The first images of the renovation of the Mar Hall resort have been shared, as developers share images of the planned new spa and leisure facilities.
Work is due to begin in March on the first phase of a multi-million pound renovation of the former Erskine hospital, which is seeking to reposition itself as one of Scotland's best resorts and an international destination.
The hotel has played host to stars such as Harry Styles, Beyonce and David Beckham and long served as a training base for the Scotland national men's football team ahead of international matches, before they switched to the new national performance centre at Oriam in 2016, but went into administration last year.
Experienced hotel operators Michels & Taylor were instructed to support the Joint Administrators in managing the resort, pending a sale.
A major renovation is now planned to enable it to rival destinations such as Cameron House and Gleneagles, with the first images released of the new leisure facilities, incorporating both the gym and pool hall.
CGI images show the new gym as an open-plan multi-functional space, designed by Curveline, with cardio machines overlooking the pool and PRIMAL Performance Series half racks, benches, and free weights.
The gym layout offers interchangeable workout options, including small group classes and personal training sessions for both members and guests.
Later this year, the resort will also undergo a major overhaul of its existing spa facilities, with outline plans including the addition of an indoor/outdoor wellness suite, providing views out to the River Clyde and the rolling Old-Kilpatrick hills beyond.
Read More: Mar Hall in administration as expert hoteliers appointed to run iconic establishment
Inspired by the sleek simplicity of Scandinavian design, the exciting plans from award winning spa designer, Curveline, are sympathetic to the listed building structure whilst modernising the spa as a luxurious, tranquil retreat for the senses, focused on wellness and wellbeing. Phase two of the refurbishment will also include a new wellness suite and spin studio.
General manager, Joe Gallacher, said: “It is an incredibly exciting time at Mar Hall. After a period of uncertainty for our members, guests, and staff, we are now in an extremely strong position with a multi-million-pound investment that will return the entire resort to its former glory.
“Since the acquisition, we have been busy working behind the scenes making much-needed, immediate cosmetic changes to the property.
"We are now thrilled to be kickstarting the first phase of a very comprehensive redevelopment programme at the resort with the introduction of a new spa and leisure offering, and to be able to give our members and guests a sneak preview (the first of many) of what is to come.
“We’ve been welcoming guests back to the resort and it’s fantastic to be busy again – not only selling out rooms, but also filling our calendar with wedding bookings and other events. We look forward to inviting our members and guests to the resort to showcase the new vision for Mar Hall as we take them on this exciting journey with us.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here