A charity worker has told how the donations of generous Scots helped to bring relief to Sri Lankan following a natural disaster, via the work of the Disasters Emergency Committee.
December will mark 20 years since an earthquake in the Indian Ocean caused a huge tsunami which left over 200,000 people dead in South-East Asia.
Malcolm Fleming travelled to Sri Lanka for Oxfam in Scotland, and saw first hand how donations to the DEC made a difference to the lives of people in a county where more than 30,000 people were killed by the disaster and its aftermath.
Speaking of his experiences in Sri Lanka Mr Fleming told The Herald: "One of the memories that stands out to me is that there was a huge train hit twice by the by the tsunami near Galle.
"It had been stopped by the first the first wave, and a lot of folk maybe had escaped onto it and then the second wave hit it, you could see all the metal had buckled and bent due to the sheer force.
"I met people whose houses had been destroyed and was speaking to them in the wreckage of their home.
"We were able to help with the basics of life, everything from toothbrushes to clean water to pots and pans.
"A lot of people were keen not to leave their homes, even though they'd been destroyed, because they were worried about losing their title deeds in the rubble.
"A lot of the things people normally use for life suddenly stopped, so there were just so many multiple needs all at one time, so suddenly.
"I think it's probably the biggest response in Oxfam's history which really meant that we could get the funds out to everyone, to make sure that it went to those who were most in need, not just those who shouted most.
"It's not just funds for immediate need, but also funds to help people get going again, getting livelihoods rebuilt.
"I actually went back one year after the tsunami and visited some of the people I'd met the first time and in the same places.
"I’d seen their ruined homes and, one year on, there they were in a rebuilt house in the same spot.
"It was a complete transformation, and that was because of the funds that came in.
"Obviously, there are a lot of psychological issues and people lost family members, but in terms of the basics of life it made big difference.
"It was amazing to see."
In response to the disaster, the Sunday Herald joined forces with some of Scotland's top promoters to put on a benefit concert to raise money for the Disasters Emergency Committee.
Franz Ferdinand, Travis, Texas and Belle and Sebastian were among the headliners, with other acts performing including Teenage Fanclub, Eddi Reader, Idlewild, Mull Historical Society, Mogwai, Kevin McDermott, Trashcan Sinatras and Slam.
All 10,000 tickets sold out in 36 hours, with over £300,000 raised for the appeal.
Mr Fleming said: "I think it was about a day after I got back.
"I was basically then kind of pulled it into it to be a sort of like a spokesperson just back from Sri Lanka, which was really quite surreal, having gone from a disaster to this huge concert with all the Scottish bands of the moment and years past.
"I found myself with a backstage pass, sitting with Franz Ferdinand and Deacon Blue.
"I do remember that when they all played 'Dignity' (by Deacon Blue) together it was one of my favourites.
"A lot of the people in Sri Lanka had a lot of dignity, despite the disaster, you know, so it was nice to get through it all with their resolve in mind."
