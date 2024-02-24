The current owner of the property said: “This pub was purchased to operate as a venue, with the aim of bringing it back to its former glory as the busiest pub in Campbeltown. It is set up to operate across all times of the day and to offer a good wet/dry offer and indeed could also be a YPV (young persons’ venue) at the weekends. Unfortunately, due to other business interests it is now for sale.”

Tony Spence, associate director of Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, said: “This is an excellent opportunity to acquire a vacant property in the heart of Campbeltown which previously traded as the popular Whisky Macs Bar & Restaurant.

“The area attracts tourists all-year around and in particular, the summer months which present the opportunity for a new owner to re-establish what is a great business within the area. Accommodation is available to purchase under separate negotiations and could be used as owners or letting accommodation.”