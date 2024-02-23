Activists from This is Rigged have stolen more than a thousand tattie scones from supermarkets in Glasgow City Centre in protest at the cost of living crisis.
The group then left the baked goods in a trolley in George Square with a sign reading: “Free Tattie Scones @thisisrigged.”
It’s the latest stunt from the group, who earlier this week staged a sit-in at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh to demand a cut in the price of baby formula and a commitment from the government fund community food hubs.
Fifteen city centre supermarkets were targeted on Friday morning, with around 1200 potato scones swiped from the shelves.
This is Rigged say they want to “highlight the link between the climate and cost of living crises, and how both are directly impacting the everyday consumer.”
Potato prices have soared in recent weeks because of extreme weather conditions, with some shops reportedly hiking up the cost of Maris Pipers by 22%.
Farmers have warned there could be a shortage by the end of the season.
A spokesperson for This Is Rigged said: “These tattie scones belong in the hands of the people of Scotland, not in the miserly hands of profiteering CEOs likes [Tesco’s] Ken Murphy and [Sainsbury’s] Simon Roberts.
“They’ve taken more than enough from us all already and have already enjoyed absurd profits during the cost of living crisis, I’m sure they won’t miss a few tattie scones.”
