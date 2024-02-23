A major Edinburgh music festival has announced it is not taking place this summer.
Organisers of Connect festival, which is usually held at the Royal Highland Centre in August time, said it would be taking a "break" this year to take time to "build the next edition" of the festival.
The festival posted a statement on social media which said: "We've decided to take a break with Connect Music Festival in 2024 to take the time to build the next edition of the festival; to make sure it flourishes, evolves, and continues to offer wonderful experiences for all the fans."
Read more: Why Connect festival is a worthy replacement for T in the Park
The festival attracts thousands of music lovers each year and has in the past hosted the likes of The Chemical Brothers, The National, Franz Ferdinand, Primal Scream, Boygenius, Bombay Bicycle Club, Little Simz, Self Esteem, Raye, Loyle Carner, and Fred Again.
The statement continued: “As the venue was so well received, is very accessible, and was a delight for those attending the two most recent editions of Connect – as well as for the stunning concerts with The Killers and Paolo Nutini – we will in the meantime continue hosting Edinburgh Summer Sessions at the same location on the Royal Highland Showgrounds.
“So far, Becky Hill and Catfish and the Bottlemen have been announced with supporting lineups and more days to be added soon.
"We hope to deliver a similar experience at these shows which, in the future, will sit alongside further editions of Connect Festival – utilising the grounds and excellent facilities that are quite unique for an outdoor event."
The festival has been held in the grounds of the Royal Highland Centre since 2022 after previously taking place at Inverary Castle in Argyll.
As well as music, the festival highlights the importance of wellbeing through comedy acts, spoken word, visual arts performances, yoga sessions, and cold water therapy.
More details about Edinburgh Summer Sessions can be found at summersessions.com
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here