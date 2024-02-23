The festival posted a statement on social media which said: "We've decided to take a break with Connect Music Festival in 2024 to take the time to build the next edition of the festival; to make sure it flourishes, evolves, and continues to offer wonderful experiences for all the fans."

The festival attracts thousands of music lovers each year and has in the past hosted the likes of The Chemical Brothers, The National, Franz Ferdinand, Primal Scream, Boygenius, Bombay Bicycle Club, Little Simz, Self Esteem, Raye, Loyle Carner, and Fred Again.

The statement continued: “As the venue was so well received, is very accessible, and was a delight for those attending the two most recent editions of Connect – as well as for the stunning concerts with The Killers and Paolo Nutini – we will in the meantime continue hosting Edinburgh Summer Sessions at the same location on the Royal Highland Showgrounds.

“So far, Becky Hill and Catfish and the Bottlemen have been announced with supporting lineups and more days to be added soon.

"We hope to deliver a similar experience at these shows which, in the future, will sit alongside further editions of Connect Festival – utilising the grounds and excellent facilities that are quite unique for an outdoor event."

The festival has been held in the grounds of the Royal Highland Centre since 2022 after previously taking place at Inverary Castle in Argyll.

As well as music, the festival highlights the importance of wellbeing through comedy acts, spoken word, visual arts performances, yoga sessions, and cold water therapy.

More details about Edinburgh Summer Sessions can be found at summersessions.com