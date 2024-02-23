Relations between the Scottish Government and the country’s town halls have deteriorated in recent months, stemming from Humza Yousaf’s surprise announcement at SNP conference last October, that council tax would be frozen.

While ministers initially promised £147m to fund the freeze, the equivalent of a 5% hike across the board. However, councils said this left them short-changed.

On Thursday, Ms Robison promised to hand over an extra £62.7m, with £45m coming from Barnett Consequentials due to extra spending for councils in England.

However, the money will only go to authorities who agree to freeze council tax.

Earlier this week, councillors in Argyll and Bute voted for a 10% hike.

Speaking in Holyrood on Thursday, the Deputy First Minister said she hoped they would reconsider. She said the authority would ultimately be £400,000 worse off.

Following a meeting a Scotland’s council leaders on Friday, Cosla Resources Spokesperson Councillor Katie Hagmann said: “Council leaders were absolutely clear today that it is not appropriate for Scottish Government Ministers to interfere in the democratic decision making of Councils.

“Leaders also reaffirmed in the strongest possible terms the principle that it should be for individual local authorities to set their own level of council tax without sanction or financial detriment imposed by Scottish Government.

“Leaders were clear that given the financial situation in which councils find themselves as a result of the proposed Scottish budget, recurring penalties in relation to setting council tax levels should not be applied.”

Cllr Hagmann said she had also been asked “to seek confirmation from Scottish Government that there will be no further Council Tax freezes for the remainder of this Parliament.”

Responding, Ms Robison said: “The Scottish Government is facing difficult choices on government spending due to budget constraints, just as councils are.

"Despite a real-terms cut to the Scottish Budget, in 2024-25 local government will receive record funding with councils’ share of the Budget increasing from 31 to 32%.

“I have written to COSLA to provide as much assurance as I can around any changes to funding which may result from the UK Government’s Spring Budget.

"In addition to the £14bn settlement for councils I set out in December, a further £62.7m will be made available to them in 2024-25 subject to improved funding being confirmed through the Spring Budget.

“This extra funding is conditional on councils agreeing to the council tax freeze, which remains a priority for the Scottish Government and would benefit council taxpayers across Scotland during the cost of living crisis.”