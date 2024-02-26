A SCOTTISH green energy pioneer has secured investment of £5 million to drive its development of hydrogen integration technologies and support its expansion.
Logan Energy received more than 50% of the funding from Lanxing New Energy, a Singapore-based green energy investment company, with the balancing coming from long-term backer Scottish Enterprise.
Edinburgh-based Logan, which has a manufacturing site at Wallyford and development facilities at Heriot-Watt University, supports hydrogen projects around the world, in countries such as the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Singapore, China, Northern Ireland, and Ireland. It is currently installing a hydrogen electrolyser at Arbikie Distillery near Montrose.
Logan Energy said it will use the new funding to develop its technology base and facilities, grow its workforce in Edinburgh, and expand internationally.
Chief executive Bill Ireland said: “We have been working in the hydrogen sector for decades and see the energy market focussing on how hydrogen fits within the increasingly complex energy mix. Over the years, we have delivered to meet the changing demand and developed bespoke solutions which have now become our standard offering.
“This investment allows Logan Energy to move forward with our mission to secure our position as an industry leader providing integrated hydrogen energy systems and energy transition solutions across all market sectors. It will also allow us to address the supply chain issues the industry is facing by developing key relationships with OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and equipment developers around the globe and ramp up our ground-breaking research and development capabilities here in the UK using our unique knowhow around hydrogen systems.
“Lanxing New Energy shares our ambition around the massive potential for the integration of hydrogen energy systems and the investment from Scottish Enterprise will help develop our vital R&D function and allow us to build a skilled, well-rewarded and long-term workforce in the economy.”
Dr Yuxuan Zhang, chief executive of Lanxing New Energy, said: “We’ve been impressed with the Logan Energy team and the progress they are making in the UK and European market. We are clear that energy systems involving hydrogen have a vital part to play in the transition to a low-carbon economy across the world.
“For us, it has been about finding the best partner to understand the complexities of integrated energy systems and develop advanced hydrogen technologies. We believe Logan Energy to be best in class. Over the coming months we aim to announce several new capabilities for the hydrogen market as we further develop Logan’s strategic plan.”
Scottish Enterprise chief executive Adrian Gillespie said: “Logan Energy is pushing to the forefront of the hydrogen sector with its unparalleled whole-system expertise, products, and services. With hydrogen as one of the transformational opportunities Scottish Enterprise is targeting as part of our future focus, Logan is a perfect fit for us to partner with in this investment.”
