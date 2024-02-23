Caledonian Sleeper has opened a new guest lounge at London’s Euston station.
The lounge treats Caledonian Sleeper guests to a taste of Scottish produce and hospitality in the heart of central London before their departure to Scotland or on their arrival into the capital.
Located on platform 1 next to the departing Sleeper services, it offers a bespoke menu of light meals and alcoholic beverages, giving guests the opportunity to purchase Scottish classics such as haggis, neeps & tatties or choose from a selection of Scottish whiskies, gins and craft beers.
A complimentary self-serve offer of sweet and savoury snacks plus a choice of hot and cold beverages are also available.
Kathryn Darbandi, Managing Director for Caledonian Sleeper, said: “Our new dedicated Guest Lounge at London Euston is the perfect addition to our overnight experience and feedback so far has been hugely positive.
“It offers a space to relax before or after travelling, allowing guests a quiet place to enjoy a light meal before boarding the train to Scotland or to prepare for a day of business meetings or sightseeing in London.”
Michael Gouldbourne, Deputy Station Manager for London Euston added: “We’ve been delighted to enable the construction of a new first class passenger lounge for Caledonian Sleeper at London Euston station offering an enhanced journey experience for those passengers using the Sleeper service.”
The lounge also features accessible toilet and shower facilities, stocked with Arran Sense of Scotland toiletries.
The Caledonian Sleeper service operates between London and various Scottish destinations including Glasgow, Edinburgh, Inverness, Fort William, and Aberdeen.
