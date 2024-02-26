A pub and restaurant with letting rooms in Oldmeldrum, near Inverurie, has been put up for sale.

Property agent Christie & Co, which is marketing The Redgarth, said: “Well-positioned within the picturesque, expanding village of Oldmeldrum, near Inverurie, the inn has built an outstanding reputation in Aberdeenshire for its food and drink offerings.

"The business is also highly popular as a business and holiday destination, being central to the castle and whisky trails including local Glen Garioch Distillery, one of the oldest in Scotland.”

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Long-term view on Scotch refreshing in world of all-too-short corporate attention spans

It noted The Redgarth has six large ensuite letting rooms, declaring  these are “furnished to a very high standard, two of which enjoy unsurpassed views of the eastern Grampians including the Bennachie range”.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Eye-catching Scotch whisky prices at major airport

Christie & Co added: “The attractive inn has been lovingly cared for by the owner, Stuart Singer, who reluctantly plans to retire, and offers a new owner a unique opportunity to mix work and a rural lifestyle.”

READ MORE: Major Scotch whisky firm phases out presentation boxes and cartons

Simon Watson, business agent at Christie & Co, said: “This is a rare and excellent opportunity to acquire a long-established, well-performing business in Oldmeldrum. The Redgarth would be well suited to an owner-operator family business or could complement an existing portfolio due to its high level of turnover.”