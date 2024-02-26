"The business is also highly popular as a business and holiday destination, being central to the castle and whisky trails including local Glen Garioch Distillery, one of the oldest in Scotland.”

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Long-term view on Scotch refreshing in world of all-too-short corporate attention spans

It noted The Redgarth has six large ensuite letting rooms, declaring these are “furnished to a very high standard, two of which enjoy unsurpassed views of the eastern Grampians including the Bennachie range”.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Eye-catching Scotch whisky prices at major airport

Christie & Co added: “The attractive inn has been lovingly cared for by the owner, Stuart Singer, who reluctantly plans to retire, and offers a new owner a unique opportunity to mix work and a rural lifestyle.”

READ MORE: Major Scotch whisky firm phases out presentation boxes and cartons

Simon Watson, business agent at Christie & Co, said: “This is a rare and excellent opportunity to acquire a long-established, well-performing business in Oldmeldrum. The Redgarth would be well suited to an owner-operator family business or could complement an existing portfolio due to its high level of turnover.”