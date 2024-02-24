The Glasgow-based airline said Mr Farajallah has extensive experience in the UK regional airline sector, holding senior roles at flybe, BA CitiExpress and Brymon Airways.

He also made significant contributions while in roles at easyJet and Wizz Air. Beyond the airline industry, Luke has worked in the onshore and offshore rotary sectors as chief executive of Specialist Aviation and managing director of Bond Offshore Helicopters.

Peter Simpson, executive chairman of Loganair, said: "We are pleased to welcome Luke Farajallah to Loganair as our new chief executive officer.

"His commitment to operational excellence and resilience aligns perfectly with our mission to continually improve the services we offer to our valued customers."

Mr Farajallah said he is "looking forward to commencing this exciting role on March 4th and to meeting and engaging with the people of Loganair and our key partners.

He said: "I feel a great sense of responsibility to ensure Loganair continues its proud tradition of being present in key regional areas and connecting people from some of the most remote areas of the UK.

"I am grateful to the board for entrusting me to lead this exceptional airline and its loyal workforce into the future."

Mr Hinkles stood down from the top role at Glasgow-based Loganair with immediate effect in January.

"After seven and a half years – a tenure longer than any other UK airline CEO bar one and also one of the longer-serving CEOs in Loganair’s proud 62-year history - it’s time for a change, just as much for me as it is for Loganair," Mr Hinkles posted on LinkedIn at the time.