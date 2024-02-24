Humza Yousaf has reaffirmed Scotland’s “steadfast support” for Ukraine two years on from Russia’s invasion.
The First Minister will attend a gathering of political and religious leaders at a service at Edinburgh Castle today to mark the second anniversary of the start of the conflict.
He will deliver a reading and lay a wreath alongside Andrii Kuslii, of the consulate of Ukraine in Edinburgh.
The service will also be attended by Ukrainian citizens living in Scotland and the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, the Rev Sally Foster-Fulton.
READ MORE: Vladimir Putin grows in confidence, rightly worrying dithering West
Speaking ahead of the service, Mr Yousaf said: “On the second anniversary of (Russian President) Vladimir Putin’s war of aggression against Ukraine, I want to make it clear that the people of Scotland remain steadfast in support of the country and its brave citizens.
“Ukrainians are fighting for freedom, the rule of law, and the right of countries across Europe to co-exist in peace and security.
“As we mourn the sacrifices of the Ukrainian people, we also look ahead positively, hoping for a day soon when Ukraine can live in peace as a free, sovereign European nation.”
Rev Foster-Fulton said: “Lives have been torn apart due to unprovoked Russian aggression and we continue to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and all innocent people who suffer because of this aggression.”
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said: “Two years on from Vladimir Putin’s barbaric invasion, we continue to stand with all of the people of Ukraine.
“The strength Ukrainians have shown since has been extraordinary and I am proud that Scotland and the UK have welcomed so many brave individuals fleeing their homeland into our communities.
“Our support for Ukraine must not waver. Putin cannot win.
READ MORE: Scotland aid to Ukraine close to £40m after two years
“As we mark the second anniversary today, my thoughts are with all those both in Ukraine and across the world who have been impacted by the conflict, and hope that, once again, war in Europe can be consigned to history.”
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “Two years on, there should be no let-up in British resolve.
“It is not an act of charity to supply Ukraine with the tools it needs to defeat Putin but one of self-interest. If the Russian dictator is not defeated on the battlefield in Ukraine, we will eventually have to face him again elsewhere.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel