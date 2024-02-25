A prominent Labour candidate for Westminster is under fire for selling advice about the general election and insights into a new government.
Pamela Nash, chief executive of the anti-independence group Scotland in Union, is working for a consultancy offering businesses “an edge” on likely changes in laws and regulations.
The firm's pitch also offers “actionable intelligence” after polling day.
The SNP said voters needed someone “fully focused on their needs - not someone in the pocket of big business”.
Ms Nash, 39, who was a Labour MP for Airdrie & Shotts from 2010 to 2015, is standing for election in Motherwell, Wishaw and Carluke.
The successor to Motherwell & Wishaw, which is being redrawn by boundary changes, the seat is being defended by SNP MP Marion Fellows.
However recent polling suggests Ms Nash is narrowly ahead for Labour.
Last week, she was named as a member of a cross-party “General Election Advisory Board” run by the 56 Degrees North consultancy.
Other members include former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale; former Labour MP Phil Wilson; Nicola Sturgeon’s former chief of staff Liz Lloyd; former Downing Street business director Jimmy McLoughlin, and former Scottish Tory spin doctor Eddie Barnes.
However Ms Nash is the only one of the board who is also a candidate.
The 56 Degrees website says: “Whatever the timing of polling day, the need for business to engage on strategic policy and regulatory issues remains acute.
“A fast-moving political environment, with likely changes in many of – if not all – the key players in government, demands additional insight and analysis.
“We bring together the brightest and best across Westminster, Whitehall and Holyrood – all to give you an edge as you seek to understand, engage and shape decision-making with the key players.”
It goes on: “Tailored sessions for your senior leadership help you sharpen your public affairs strategy, with insight from those who know best the pitfalls and opportunities brought about through the changing makeup of the House of Commons.
“Our campaign briefings and bulletins drill down into the key things you need to know, and our first 100 days programme looks at the likely changing business, policy and regulatory environment; as well as providing actionable intelligence from the fallout of the election – including from the debate in the unsuccessful parties as they seek to form a cohesive opposition.
“Ask us to provide you with a detailed proposal that sets your team up for success through this pivotal year.”
Clare Adamson, the SNP MSP for Motherwell and Wishaw, said: "Voters in Motherwell, Wishaw and Carluke deserve to be represented by a member of parliament who is fully focused on their needs - not someone in the pocket of big business.
"With vital issues such as the Westminster-controlled economy in ruin, war in the Middle East and the Post Office Horizon scandal - SNP MP Marion Fellows has been at the forefront in standing up for our constituents on the issues that really matter.
"Ultimately, come the general election, the people of Motherwell, Wishaw and Carluke will get to decide if they want to be represented by an SNP MP who will champion them or a Labour MP who will be a champion for corporate businesses."
It is understood Ms Nash is planning to stand down from the 56 Degrees North board once the election is officially called, but that may not be until October if the vote is, as expected, on November 14.
Scottish Labour, 56 Degrees North and Ms Nash were contacted for comment.
